Whittier Tech invites prospective students to open house

HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech will host an open house for prospective students on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill.
The open house is open to eighth-graders and families from the district’s sending communities of Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury, as well as students interested in transferring to the school.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for prospective families to visit the school and see all the benefits of an education at Whittier Tech," School Superintendent Maureen Lynch said. "We offer so many different pathways that appeal to students with a variety of different interests. We hope students and families will join us at the open house to learn more about these pathways, and connect with our expert instructors and current students."
Attendees will have the chance to attend informational workshops and presentations on a variety of topics, including how to apply to Whittier, vocational skill demonstrations, information about clubs and activities, special education and more. The event also will feature guided tours of the school.
Participants will be able to explore Whittier's newest learning path, marine technology. Whittier Tech also offers career and technical pathways in design and visual communications; graphic communications; cosmetology; culinary; early education and care; hospitality management; marketing-business management; carpentry; electrical; masonry; plumbing; CAD/drafting; health assisting; medical assisting; dental assisting; business technology; electronics/robotics; engineering technology; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); machine technology; metal fabrication; autobody/collision repair and automotive technology.
Attendees will also learn the benefits of studying the trades and the many career opportunities available to students after graduation.