ROCKPORT — The Rockport High School Drama Llamas return to the stage this weekend with a play that humorously asks audience members to consider: What is art? Who is it for?
The Llamas, in cooperation with Concord Theatricals, are performing the one-act play “Museum” by Tina Howe, this Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. at the John Lane Auditorium at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. Tickets will be available at door, and the suggestion price is $10.
“Museum” takes place on the final day of a group show of three fictional contemporary American artists being exhibited in a major museum of modern art. Over the course of the day more than 30 people walk through the show: art lovers, skeptics, students, lost souls, fellow artists, and of course, a museum guard. The play is about the movement and yearning of these people.
This show contains some adult language.
Masks are required in this public space. All audience members, in addition to wearing masks, are strongly recommended to be vaccinated or have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show, per the Rockport Board of Health.