"Wicked Tuna" Capt. Paul Hebert presents a comedy night at the Gloucester House on Thursday, Dec. 8, to benefit a non-profit center that helps children with complex special needs.
Proceeds benefit the Latham Centers, a nonprofit residential facility in Brewster which has expertise in Prader-Willi Syndrome.
"I felt it's time to give back and I hope people can enjoy some laughs and help raise money for this organization," said Hebert. "My daughter resides there and she's thriving. It's such a beautiful place that helps such a rare syndrome."
The comedy show is headlined by Boston's Tony V., along with comics Annie Powell and Marty Caproni, in what is expected to be a star-studded event, including some of the tuna fishing captains of the National Geographic hit reality television show "Wicked Tuna."
The silent auction includes items like fishing charters with some of the Wicked Tuna captains among many other items.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the comedy show is expected to begin about an hour later around 7 p.m.
The ticket includes food. There will be a cash bar, along with surprises throughout the evening.
Tickets are $75 and available at the door, or visit Hebert's Facebook for a link for advance tickets.