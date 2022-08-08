Fans of “Wicked Tuna” often ask Capt. Dave Marciano of Beverly how they might get a taste of the giant bluefin tunas he and his fellow boat captains reel out of the Gulf of Maine on the popular National Geographic reality TV show.
“People have said this to me a hundred times, ‘Where can we get some of the fish that we see you catch on the show?’ I bet I have been asked that a thousand times. and I can’t send them anywhere to get a piece of the fish,” besides a few local restaurants, he said, or maybe a sushi buyer looking for tuna with a high fat for the Asian market.
“We’ve put this name in the households,” Marciano said. “We’ve put the idea of this product in people’s heads. Right now we just can’t send it to them. Well, that’s about to change.”
Starting Sept. 1, Marciano, whose Angelica Fisheries offers fishing charters aboard the fishing vessels Hard Merchandise and Falcon from Gloucester, is casting out his reality show fame to hook customers as he starts a new business called Angelica Seafoods.
The business plans to offer premium fresh seafood products from Gloucester and New England.
“Just click and we’ll ship overnight to your door,” Marciano said. “From Gloucester’s fishing families to yours overnight, that’s the premise.”
To do this, he has partnered with Monte Rome, general manager and co-owner with wife Yi Bing Gao-Rome, of Intershell International, which operates a modern 55,000-square foot-seafood processing facility on Blackburn Drive, a Commercial Street wharf facility and a fleet of fishing vessels.
A family affair
Coming on board to run the business are Marciano’s sister, Christine Marciano Sciola of Beverly, his wife, Nancy, and Rose Rome, Monte Rome’s daughter and an owner. Angelica is the name of Dave and Nancy Marciano’s daughter.
“There’s a huge market now for foods being shipped to your house,” said Marciano Sciola, a partner in Angelica Seafoods. “So why not seafood and why not the local Gloucester seafood?”
“Without her, I couldn’t do any of this,” Marciano said, adding his bookkeeping skills are nonexistent. “Look, I’ve been a fisherman for 40 years. I deal in cold, dead fish.”
His sister is a business professional who has worked in the insurance industry and also has an MBA. Her first job out of college was working at Gorton’s. She also started Marciano’s online T-shirt business.
Marciano grew up in Beverly and struggled in high school, eventually graduating from Gloucester High in 1984. He began working for Yankee Fleet when he was 12.
“No one in my family fished before me,” Marciano said, which was why he gravitated to the seaport. His father worked in the insurance industry. “I just had a passion for fishing,” he said. “My dad didn’t even know how to bait a hook,” he laughed.
He spent much of his life as a commercial fisherman, but as the industry developed, Marciano said he began doing charter fishing and then the opportunity to participate on the show “Wicked Tuna” “came into play.”
The show has allowed him to expand the charter business with his son, Joe, captaining F/V Hard Merchandise while he pilots a second boat, F/V Falcon.
“So, again that opportunity led into what can we do next?”
Marciano and Rome have had a business relationship for 30 years.
“We always felt we were getting a fair deal dealing with Monte and Intershell International,” said Marciano, who said his part of the bargain was bringing Rome quality product.
Gloucester seafood
Marciano said what they are trying to do is introduce people to fresh Gloucester seafood “wherever they are in the country.”
He also notes the days of the Asian market demands and easy money for tuna fishermen have changed. and the high value tuna, those with a high fat content, represent only about 30% of the fish they catch.
“The other 70% are beautiful, great wonderful fish. It’s an excellent source of protein. It’s an excellent product, but they are not that high-grade sushi product. So if we are going improve our lot as fisherman, what better way to do it than using everything that has kind of come my way to try and build a domestic demand for these other quality bluefin tuna that we have.”
Tuna will always be a featured product, but there will also be other seafoods that are in season predominately from the Gulf of Maine which Marciano said he believes to be some of the finest seafood in the world. For instance, Angelica Seafoods plans to offer a clam chowder kit, with a recipe.
The company’s website will feature recipes as well as other information about Angelica’s products.
“You are going to be able to look up and find out about our products, in particular the tuna, you know, that’s a big one with people. People have concerns about sustainability. We are going to have that information available incorporated into our website. So you will be able to know exactly what you are getting and exactly where it’s coming from to the best of our ability, right.”
Brand recognition from the show will only take Angelica Seafoods so far, Marciano said. What it really will depend on is quality and the ability to grow beyond the fan base.
“We’ll definitely sell some seafood to that fan base because they will want to try it, but that’s only a great jump-off point,” he said. The question remains how sustainable will the business be.
His desire is Angelica Seafoods builds demand for local Gloucester seafood, to bring the prices up, so everyone benefits, from the local fishermen to those working in the seafood plant to truck drivers.
Marciano Sciola said the business partners plan to have a “meet and greet” with Marciano at the Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., on Monday, Aug. 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. Customers will have a chance to pre-purchase online a few limited items from the site, and with that purchase get a coupon for 25% off bluefin tuna steaks when available after Sept. 1, she said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.