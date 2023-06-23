The two-episode finale of National Geographic Channel’s “Wicked Tuna,” now in season 12, seeks to crown the winner as the “Greatest of all Time” — a.k.a. the GOAT.
The first episode on Sunday, June 25 starts at 9 p.m. with the “Final Countdown” followed by “The GOAT.”
The fleet of eight captains includes several former champions and a newcomer.
Filmed on location in Gloucester and on the surrounding North Atlantic, the show follows these fishermen, chronicling their triumphs, struggles and the ones that get away. The series airs internationally on National Geographic in 171 countries and in 43 languages.
Of the eight captains, four are from Gloucester, two are from Beverly and two are from New Hampshire. The newcomer is a woman captain up against the veteran competitors with Michelle Bancewicz of the 31-foot No Limits.
A couple of the captains talked about their challenges.
Capt. Dave Marciano of the Hard Merchandise said it has been a tough season on several fronts. He is facing heart issues and his father was in hospice throughout the filming.
“It was a hard one to just keep ‘keep’n on’. But we did it and made a respectable showing. My doctor told me in May that I could work just don’t be more than 15 minutes from an ER,” he said. “So we only fished a few hours out. Then my dad passed. Wish I didn’t have to share any of that. But filming is a six week window so the show must go on. Hope people enjoyed it. Also there are so many people out there whom have given me support and shared their experiences as well. My condolences to all whom have lost loved ones.”
Bancewicz, too, had a steep learning curve.
“The season was a grind. Lots of hard work to keep up with the competition. The fleet was super friendly and welcoming but it was tough learning new grounds and techniques which differed from what we were used to,” she said. “And the older boat and older gear made it harder to keep up. But all in all, it was a great season and great experience.”
As the finale opens, rumors swirl that the quota is coming to an end, and at any moment the fishery could be shut down, a reality for all commercial fishermen. and as in any competition, there is the final race to get one more gigantic fish to assure a victorious finish.