Staffing issues were the main reason why the owner of Willow Rest at 1 Holly St. in the Riverdale neighborhood closed for good last week after almost 14 years.
The family-run Willow Rest was a local mainstay and gourmet eatery with a country store vibe that many on Cape Ann frequented for a sandwich, to sit at the lunch counter, or to pick up some produce, snacks or a cup of coffee.
A post on Facebook at the start of May hinted at the fate of the landmark along upper Washington Street.
“That time of year again! Looking for full time or part time kitchen help!!!” the post read on May 1.
On May 13, the store posted: “If you see we are closed early or not open it’s because I (don’t) have the staff for operation.”
A handwritten sign on the door states: “If you see we are closed it is due to no staffing in kitchen.”
About a week ago, the owner announced on Facebook: “I really do not know what to say……except I am sorry…..sorry because I loved our store….I loved our customers. We have made a decision today to permanently close.” The post said staffing issues had taken a toll on owner Melissa Donati, of Gloucester, her husband and her mental health.
“It has been an incredible 13 plus years and I am so thankful for everything and everyone,” read the post by Donati, which added, “I am heartbroken.”
Her post drew several hundred likes, comments and shares.
On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, Willow Rest was open for a moving sale. Loyal customers came in to greet Donati or give her a hug.
“This place has been here for so many years,” Donati said, “And when I decided to do this back in 2009, I was told by people who lived there their whole lives that ‘don’t sign the lease, nothing works there.’ But you know what, I’ve made a lot of memories here.”
The property is owned by Willow Rest LLC, according to Gloucester city records.
Donati said that in the end, the lack of staffing was the issue. She tried for a long time to make changes to appease various people, she said. After the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to turn Willow Rest back into a store with food.
“Without staffing, I just couldn’t make it run,” she said. “So, I’m thankful for the time I had here.”
“I want this place to be someone else’s to make special for the community. I want it to be the four walls for someone else,” she said.
Willow Rest closing for a time has been newsworthy in the past. In July 2016, a blown compressor that chilled the walk-in cooler led to the donation of more than 300 pounds of fresh food to The Open Door food pantry before it could go bad.
Donati said the location has always been Willow Rest under different ownership in various incarnations. There’s a sign out front for “Gas” and “Diesel” but there are no more pumps. She said when she decided to open the store in 2009, there were plans to turn it into a Dunkin’ Donuts, “and that to me didn’t seem fitting because we have enough of those.”
She was going to try and go through the summer to see if the business model still worked, but the staffing issues made her realize it wouldn’t work.
She said running the business short-staffed was not fair to her young staff whom she wanted to train and teach. She said she was down three people.
Willow Rest’s baker, Linda Spinola, of Gloucester, said she has been there for eight years and Donati has been her “rock.”
“I’ve been here for her through thick and thin,” Spinola said. Her cookies, cupcakes, cheddar chive biscuits and blueberry pies were popular.
“It was a wonderful place,” said Paul Collins, of Essex, who stopped by Tuesday with his wife, Beth, for coffee, not realizing Willow Rest was closing. “It was welcoming and the food was great. The service was great. It was local.”
Former City Councilor Melissa Cox, who lives downtown, stopped by to wish Donati well. “It is super sad for this neighborhood in particular.” She said Willow Rest was a huge asset for the city in general giving folks who like to visit Plum Cove Beach a place to stop and grab a delicious sandwich.
“And Melissa is just an amazing person and to see her hurting like this to make this decision, it broke my heart,” said Cox, who also noted the March closure of Captain Hook’s Restaurant after 25 years at 406 Washington St., a restaurant which is not far away. “It’s just a huge loss for this entire neighborhood and I hope somebody else picks it up and opens it just for the neighborhood themselves,” Cox said of Willow Rest.
Donati plans to continue her catering business and she plans to work out of another family business in Beverly Farms, called Vidalias Market, at 9 West St.
