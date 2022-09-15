Gloucester-based nonprofit Backyard Growers’ community garden at Willowood Gardens helped a diverse neighborhood of 60 townhomes grow into a community, said Gloucester Housing Authority Executive Director David Houlden.
He said this during the groundbreaking for the agriCulture gathering space and public art project which will expand the community garden, during a ceremony on Wednesday morning.
Five years ago, Houlden said, Lara Lepionka, the founder and former executive director of Backyard Growers, approached him about a community garden on what was an abandoned, mattress-, metal- and junk-strewn plot.
Houlden cautioned the residents were busy, lived in their silos, and there was not much of a sense of community. It’s a diverse neighborhood where at least seven different languages are spoken, he said.
Houlden told Lepionka and Backyard Growers to “go for it” and then something interesting happened, he said.
People noticed and a dozen children came out to help, and then the parents pitched in and they kept coming back.
“And what had been a very nice community became a neighborhood,” Houlden said.
Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Backyard Growers sought to expand the community garden with an opportunity through Essex County Community Foundation. The plan was to do something to incorporate the arts and celebrate the diversity of the neighborhood.
“I said ‘Let’s go for it,’” Holden said.
Growing connection
On Wednesday, Backyard Growers and its project partners broke ground to prepare the land and build the expansion in the coming weeks. The project was funded in part by a $25,000 grant from the Essex County Community Foundation’s Creative Community Initiative, according to initiative program director Karen Ristuben.
“We are so thrilled to be breaking ground here at the agriCulture project,” said Alison DiFiore, Backyard Growers executive director. “This is just one example of our deepened commitment to the people of Gloucester and empowering our own neighbors to grow their own food.”
AgriCulture, she said, is an extension of the community garden, “a food gathering and growing space that puts real emphasis on connection between neighbors and gardeners.”
Artist and architect Claudia Paraschiv, founder of Studioful Design of Salem said the space will feature a permanent 20-foot triangular pavilion, a stage where kids and adults can perform, or food demonstrations can be held. Planters are spread out around the edge of the space. There will be an area where young children can play while their parents garden. The space was envisioned by the community, especially the kids, she and others said.
Helping hands
Ken Riehl, CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a partner on the project, said it was before the pandemic that Lepionka reached out “and said ‘We have got an opportunity to partner with an idea to support a segment of our underserved community with the development of a creative community workspace and a place where the community here can gather and relax and enjoy just being outside.”
After community input and many design changes due to the ever-changing pandemic, Riehl said, he was pleased to be there for the groundbreaking.
Riehl thanked Houlden and the businesses that have stepped up to support the project, a role the chamber helped with, including the Building Center and its donation of lumber and materials; landscape construction company Araneo Landworks of Gloucester; and The Cornerstone Creative, a Gloucester nonprofit and after-school youth mentorship program that will build the pavilion, seating and tables. He also thanked Ristuben and the Essex County Community Foundation for its vision as the project morphed over time.
Mayor Greg Verga said the work of Backyard Growers is no stranger to Gloucester. The organization runs garden programs in the public schools for kindergartners through eighth graders, among its initiatives to establish vegetable gardens at homes, schools, and housing communities.
“Backyard Growers, I love to see you guys growing,” Verga said, “and here we are planting a few more seeds to grow a little bit more.”
