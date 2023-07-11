For those looking to learn more about offshore wind energy’s potential impacts on the waters and communities of Cape Ann, an informational webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The webinar, entitled “Gulf of Maine Offshore Wind Energy and Impacts on Ocean Habitat, Fisheries, and Coastal Communities,” is part of a program meant to bring together a range of professional and promote an exchange of information and dialogues with the audience on topics related to renewable energy, ocean ecosystems, and communities along the shore, according to the webinar’s flyer.
The webinar is hosted by the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and the Gloucester Marine Station University Massachusetts Amherst.
Everyone is welcome to attend by clicking on the registration link: https://bit.ly/3PG1pfH. You will receive an email with more information after registration.
Guest speakers are:
- Brandon Jensen, fisheries biologist, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, also known as BOEM;
- Seth Theuerkauf, project coordinator, BOEM;
- Al Cottone, groundfish fisherman and captain of F/V Sabrina Maria, and executive director of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission;
- and Angela Sanfilippo, executive director of the Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership and president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association.
For more information, you may contact Jynessa Dutka-Gianelli, UMass Amherst Gloucester Marine Station, at jgianelli@umass.edu.