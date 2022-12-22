If you are looking to head off the island, or you are awaiting family to arrive from out of town this holiday weekend, you might want to keep an eye out for a storm expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the region Thursday evening, Dec. 22, through Saturday, Dec. 24, according to various forecasts.
“National Grid is monitoring the potential for an impactful storm that could affect holiday travel Friday into Saturday,” the city of Gloucester posted on Facebook on Thursday.
National Grid, in a news release, and the city said the primary concern with the storm centers around heavy rain and strong winds of up to 60 mph from the south or southeast on Friday, and strong west/southwest winds of up to 45 mph on Saturday.
In addition, National Grid says temperatures are expected to plunge as much as 30 degrees overnight Friday to Saturday. Wind gusts and freezing could damage trees and knock down power lines, causing outages across the region.
Gloucester was also warning of moderate coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet deep along parts of the east and south coasts during high tide Friday morning.
“The impacts of a strong but fairly quick-moving front Friday will be prolonged through the weekend by the frigid air and winds which will follow,” said the Cape Ann Weather Facebook page on Thursday.
“We recognize that many of our customers will have major plans for this weekend, and we’ll be ready to respond,” said Tanya Moniz-Witten, vice president of New England Electric Operations, in a statement. “National Grid is monitoring the forecasts closely and we will have nearly 2,000 people in place across Massachusetts working for as long as needed to restore service as quickly as conditions allow.”
National Grid said in preparation of the storm, it has secured 645 crews and more than 1,978 personnel as part of its emergency response operations. Crews are coming from as far away as Texas, Florida and Mississippi to assist with restoring power if necessary.
“They are standing up their resources,” said Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith. He said as far as the Fire Department is concerned, there are no plans to bring on extra personnel because the storm is not expected to bring much snow. He said crews should be able to respond to reports of storm-related incidents such as downed wires along with heading out to routine calls.
“In our case, the winds are not going to get to that level where we have to suspend operations,” Smith said.
With sustained strong wind gusts predicted into Saturday morning, National Grid also advised that due to safety concerns, crews cannot work in elevated buckets amid strong wind gusts. Crews begin restoration work only when conditions are safe.
Here's how to stay connected during the storm:
• Report outages at www.nationalgridus.com or by calling 1-800-465-1212.
• Use your mobile device to track outage information and storm-related safety tips through National Grid’s mobile site at www.ngrid.com/mobile.
• "Like" National Grid on Facebook or follow it on Twitter and Instagram for the latest storm and restoration updates.
• Track outages and estimated restoration times at www.nationalgridus.com/outage-central.
• Gas customers can reach Natural Gas Customer Service at 800-640-1595.
• During storms and outages, text 64743 and use the following commands: REG to sign up for text alerts; OUT to report an outage; SUM followed by your town, county or state to get a summary of outages in your area; and HELP for a full list of commands.