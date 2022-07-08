ROCKPORT — The Windhover Center for the Performing Arts will host "a variety of smaller ballets" in two shows this Sunday.
The 90-minute performances on July 10 feature North Atlantic Ballet, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., rain or shine, under an expansive tent over the stage.
"Explore the bohemian romance of the season with a variety of smaller ballets in a relaxed atmosphere in this SummerScape show," according to a program statement.
Picnicking on Windhover’s grounds is encouraged as the grounds dotted with picnic tables and umbrellas.
Windhover has performances nearly every week until September, rain or shine. For tickets and more details on Sunday's shows and others, visit windhover.org.