A winter birding trip to the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary planned for this Saturday, March 7, has been postponed because of weather concerns.
The trip, organized by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, will instead take place the following Saturday, March 14.
An offshore nor'easter has been forecast Friday night through Saturday, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a storm warning for coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank. Because of the accompanying high winds and seas, the boat captain recommended postponing the trip, said Kerry McKenna of the chamber.
The trip was sold out, but because of the date change, openings are available for the March 14 trip, McKenna said.
Stellwagen Bank is best known for its large concentrations of whales spring through fall. But during the winter months, some unusual seabirds spend time just offshore.
Cost for the trip is $75 per person. Interested birders may call McKenna at 978-283-1601 to reserve a spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.