Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.