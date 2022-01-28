Residents and officials across Cape Ann are bracing for a powerful winter storm expected to produce blizzard conditions Saturday.
Local officials Friday rushed to declare snow emergencies and impose parking bans, warning that wind-blown snow could make travel nearly impossible and colder temperatures could mean dangerous wind chills after the storm passes Saturday night. Power outages are also possible due to the conditions.
Forecasters warned of localized snowfall totals of up to 36 inches and wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning and a winter storm warning for Cape Ann from midnight Saturday morning through Sunday at 5 a.m. Coastal flooding will be a concern during the two high tides on Saturday at 8 a.m. and 9:56 p.m.
National Grid said it is actively monitoring the storm and asks all residents and businesses to report all outages to National Grid Customer Service or Outage Reporting hotlines (provided below). Every phone call received is logged into its outage tracking system and better enables the utility to pinpoint the location of the issue. The sooner it can identify the location of the issue, the more quickly it can respond.
· Electric Customer Service: (800) 322-3223
· Outage Reporting Hotline: (800) 465-1212
· Natural Gas Customer Service: (800) 640-1595
As a reminder, wind speeds in excess of 35 mph limit the ability to operate bucket trucks at elevated heights, which in turn hampers the ability to complete some restorations until safe to do so.
The inevitable, shelf-clearing rush for bread, eggs, milk and other vittles at grocery stores was well underway Friday.
Regional supermarket giant Stop & Shop pleaded with customers to practice restraint, warning that staffing and supply woes caused by the global pandemic will mean barer shelves and longer checkout lines.
"We ask shoppers to buy what they need and save some for their neighbors," the Quincy, Massachusetts-based grocery chain said in a statement. "Supply chain and labor challenges as a result of COVID-19 have made product availability more challenging than usual."
Airlines braced for the highest single-day total of cancellations in three weeks. By midday Friday, airlines had canceled more than 1,000 flights in the U.S., and they had already scrubbed about 2,500 scheduled for Saturday, according to tracking service FlightAware. The hardest-hit airports included those in Chicago, the New York City area and Boston.
In Gloucester, Mayor Greg Verga has declared parking ban on all city streets, starting midnight Saturday morning and ending at noon Sunday. Parking is available at all municipal and school parking lots with the exception of the Lower Lot at Gloucester High School. Meter rules are suspended in the city's municipal lots. Parking is at the car owner's own risk.
In Manchester, a winter parking ban is in place. The blue lights will be activated at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Strict enforcement — tickets and towing — will begin at midnight, police said. On street parking is NOT permitted.
Manchester Town Hall's room 5 and the police station lobby are available to residents who loose power and need to warm up and charge devices.
In Rockport, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, T Wharf will be closed to all parking until further notice.
An overnight parking ban will go into effect midnight Saturday morning and will end Monday, Jan. 31, at 6 a.m. During the ban there is no overnight parking allowed on any town streets or roads between midnight and 6 a.m.
The town is prepared to open a warming center and an emergency shelter if the need arises. A separate CodeRED call will be issued if either are opened.
Essex already has a parking ban in place. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the "odd" numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.
All Gloucester and Rockport residents and businesses are reminded that, by by-law, they are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property. They are asked to make every effort to shovel out hydrants at, or near homes, and please check on the elderly and the disabled.
Here are some event cancellations and postponements on Cape Ann:
Arts and entertainment
'Annie Jr.': Saturday’s show is canceled but the The YMCA of the North Shore Theatre presentation will go on Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m, and Sunday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional Middle School,36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. Tickets, $15, $10 for students, available at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/ymca-of-the-north-shore/annie-jr-41955 or at the door.
Businesses, merchants
Savour Wine & Cheese, 76 Prospect St., is closing Saturday through Monday, and will reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m.
COVID-19 clinics
The vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday at the Rockport Community House has been canceled.
The Curative testing site at Stage Fort Park will not be open on Saturday. Curative's Customer Service will email all booked patients to tell them of the closure and invite them to test on Friday or Monday using their existing appointment. The closure is also noted on curative.com.
Municipal services
CATA has canceled all fixed route and Dial-a-Ride services on Saturday.
Public libraries in Manchester and Rockport will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
Transfer stations in Rockport and Manchester will be closed this Saturday.
Worship
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport has canceled Saturday's 4 and 6 p.m Vigil Masses. Please stay tuned to ccgronline.com for updates about Sunday Masses.
Some material from The Associated Press was used in this report, which will be updated.
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713.