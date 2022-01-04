Leading up to the winter break, the hallways at O’Maley Innovation Middle School were looking a lot like a winter wonderland.
Principal Lynne Beattie explained students in each homeroom decorated their doors with a winter theme and to represent the school’s SAILS values of Service, Acceptance, Integrity, Leadership, and Success. Recognitions were given for various characteristics, including most creative, most collaborative, best representation of SAILS, among others.
Also, as a bit of fun for a school spirit day on Dec. 17, students were encouraged to “unleash their creativity” and bring their school supplies in “anything but a backpack.” The result? Students showed up at school with everything from cooking pots to baby strollers. There were sleds and orange traffic cones too.
“Some of the solutions were quite creative,” said Beattie.
She said students on the SAILS council, which represents each homeroom, have been designating spirit days to be held throughout the year.