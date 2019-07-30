DANVERS — The town’s first medical marijuana dispensary quietly opened its doors earlier this month.
Sanctuary Medicinals, which has a cultivation site and is based in Littleton, became the third dispensary to open in the region since medical marijuana was legalized in 2013. Alternative Therapies Group, the state’s first medical marijuana dispensary, opened in Salem in 2015. Nearby Georgetown also has a medical marijuana dispensary, operated by Healthy Pharms.
Alternative Therapies, familiarly known as ATG, also has a recreational marijuana shop in Salem, which opened last December, and plans to open another on Elm Street in Salisbury.
“We are awaiting scheduling of a post-final inspection for the Salisbury store,” said Chris Edwards, ATG’s executive director.
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said there was “not much fanfare” surrounding the opening of the dispensary, located at 2 Electronics Ave., in the Danvers Industrial Park.
“We have a total of zero complaints,” said Bartha, adding that the outfit has been well run, as expected.
The location along Route 1 is expected to draw patients from a five- to 10-mile radius.
“I think we’ve seen quite a few patients,” said Sanctuary Medicinals CEO Jason Sidman. “As you know, it’s medical-only sales. Everyone is happy there is another medical facility in the region, which means a short commute.”
Sidman said there is an advantage to the facility being medical-only.
“They get a facility where they don’t get the hustle and bustle of the adult-use (recreational) product,” Sidman said. The dispensary has plenty of room in its waiting room and patient care advisers on staff. The dispensary employs 20 full- and part-time people, with six to eight people on staff at any given time.
Danvers does not allow recreational marijuana shops.
“Medical is a different ballgame,” Bartha said. Patients must be certified for the state’s medical marijuana program by a health care provider and must register with the state as a patient and receive a plastic ID card. The cost to register is $50.
Police have been making regular patrols near the dispensary, but Bartha said things have been quiet.
Sidman also serves as CEO of Sanctuary Alternative Treatment Center in Plymouth, New Hampshire, the first outfit to open a medical marijuana dispensary in the Granite State. Its website says a grand opening in Conway, New Hampshire, was scheduled for July 6, the same day the Danvers dispensary opened.
“They run a good business elsewhere and they gave us a high level of comfort,” Bartha said.
The town has already received $100,000 from Sanctuary Medicinals, which has converted into a for-profit business, from a nonprofit, since it first came to an agreement to open in Danvers
Under a 2017 Host Community Agreement, Sanctuary Medicinals paid the town $50,000 when it was issued its provisional license from the state, and it has since made another payment of $50,000, per the agreement.
Sanctuary Medicinals also is required to pay the town 1.5% of gross sales revenue during the first year of operation. It must pay $150,000 in its second year, plus 2% of gross sales revenue. From the third year of the dispensary’s operation and onward, it will pay the town 3% of gross sales revenue, with a minimum annual payment of $250,000.
The agreement also calls for Sanctuary Medicinals to contribute to local nonprofits: $25,000 in the first year of operation, with an annual 10 percent until $50,000 is reached in the ninth year of operation.
While Sanctuary Medicinals has expansion plans, it is no longer eyeing locations in Salem and Peabody, Sidman said.
The company has opened a medical dispensary and recreational shop in Gardner and plans to open a medical dispensary in Woburn and a recreational shop in Brookline.
