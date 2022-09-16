ROCKPORT — A woman died Friday afternoon after she was hit by a box truck while crossing the street by Cumberland Farms on Railroad Avenue.
The woman was originally transported to Evan's Field for a medivac to a medical facility but due to her medical condition was ultimately brought to the Gloucester hospital instead, according to John Guilfoil of John Guilfoil Public Relations.
Two 911 calls about the accident were made at 2:56 p.m., said Guilfoil. Rockport Police and Gloucester Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
First responders found the woman being tended to by two witnesses of the accident and the driver of the box truck. Guilfoil said the driver is being cooperative with law enforcement during the investigation. There is no word at this time if any charges are pending against the driver.
No other injuries were reported in the accident. As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, the State Police Accident Reconstruction team is on scene and the investigation remains ongoing.
Steve Scatterday, who lives within feet of the scene of the accident, said he heard the crash and ran outside to investigate.
"Her legs were definitely injured," he said, "and there was a big gash on her forehead. The vehicles on this road fly like jets — not just cars but construction vehicles, too. It was only a matter of time before someone got hit."