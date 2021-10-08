Woman honored for work with immigrant community

A woman born in the Dominican Republic, raised in Salem and who has dedicated 15 years of service to her community is the winner of Peter J. Gomes Award.
Elsabel Rincon was chosen over three other finalists by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton and his team on Thursday night for the award.
"Elsabel’s more than decade-long worth of work supporting, empowering and advocating for immigrant communities in the North Shore has had a tremendous impact on the entire region," Moulton announced on his Facebook page.
"Not only is her devotion to the immigrant community proof of her commitment to service, but her work supporting victims of domestic violence has saved countless lives, and helped to make our community a better, safer place for everyone," he continued. "Elsabel is true servant leader, and an irreplaceable asset to our district."
Rincon is the founder of Sale-based WIN, The Welcome Immigrant Network, that supports the acculturation, economic stability, professional advancement, and civic engagement of immigrants into the community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization distributed care packages to over 250 families on the North Shore.
Rincon has served as a member of the Latino Leadership Coalition and HAWC, Healing Abuse Working for Change, where she provided services to victims of domestic violence. The resident of the 6th Congressional District who nominated Rincon described her as “continuously concerned and committed to the well-being of the community ... all while raising two young children supporting her husband, and close extended family.”
The other finalists were:
John Rosenthal of Gloucester, a champion for social justice who co-founded Stop Handgun Violence with Michael Kennedy in 1995.
Rosenthal’s commitment to service also includes co-founding, with Gloucester Police Department, the nationally-recognized Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, an innovative approach to mitigate the opioid epidemic. He also supports the Friends of Boston’s Homeless. When he’s not serving his community, Rosenthal leads Meredith Management as its president.
Pam Blaquiere, director of the Council on Aging in Boxford for 19 years She also manages the town’s Tax Work-off Program, allowing seniors to reduce their property taxes by volunteering at the COA and other venues in Boxford.
Blaquiere also serves as treasurer of the Merrimack Valley Council on Aging Directors, regional representative to the Massachusetts Council On Aging Advisory Committee, and board member of the Elder Services of Merrimack Valley.
Christine “Chris” Allen, a longtime community volunteer. She served as the backbone of the North Andover Music Association for many years, before she went on to serve six years as an elected member of the North Andover School Committee.
She also volunteered as a member of the North Andover Historical Society and with the North Andover Planning Board. She serves as a volunteer member of the North Andover Finance Committee and is treasurer of the North Andover Farmers Market.
The award is named for the Rev. Peter J. Gomes, a Christian minister who served for nearly 40 years in The Memorial Church of Harvard University and emphasized the importance of giving back.