A charitable group is seeking help in reaching its $10,000 goal by the end of the month when it is set to award that amount to one of three local nonprofit organizations.
In the meantime, 100 Who Care Cape Ann co founder Jane Remsen said via email the group is partnering with Treetop Yoga for a winter clothing drive.
Needed are socks, hats and gloves or mittens, all sizes for youth and adults; thermals and long underwear, adult sizes large or bigger; and hand and foot warmers.
Items may be dropped off in the lobby of Treetop Yoga, 3A Pond Road, any day before 100 Who Care Cape Ann meets Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the yoga studio and online.
The philanthropic women in 100 Who Care Cape Ann commit to attending quarterly events and pledging $100 during the one-hour meeting, in effect raising $10,000 each time to support a Cape Ann charity, according to the group's website, 100whocarecapeann.org.
Since its founding in 2019, the group has raised more $158,000 to support local charitable organizations — such as Maritime Gloucester, Backyard Growers, and the Gloucester Education Foundation.
At Nov. 30 meeting, the meeting will consider three nominees for its quarterly award: Wellspring's Homelessness Prevention & Family Stabilization Program; SeniorCare's Nursing Department Medication Management Program; and Action Inc.'s COMPASS Program, which helps young people ages 16 to 24 prepare for the high school equivalency test and provides career and life skills support.
"We need $2,200 more to reach our $10,000 goal," Remsen said in the email. One-time donations for this meeting may be made at https://www.grapevine.org/giving-circle/KXMhwmk/100-Who-Care-Cape-Ann.
Details on how to join the Nov. 30 meeting via Zoom will be announced at 100whocarecapeann.org.