ROCKPORT — After two large-scale brush fires at Woodland Acres, members of the Rockport Forest Fire Department will be tending to the site two to three times a day until the next rainfall comes.
According to weather reports, there is a chance of evening thunderstorms on Thursday this week and Friday, Aug. 5.
Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro said the fires do not pose a threat to the homes in the area.
“We’re confident that it will stay away from the residences,” he said. “(Residents) don’t have to worry except from the smoke.”
Crews were back late Wednesday afternoon, dragging hoses through the woods to battle hot spots. The state forest fire marshal was also on scene, arriving about 5:15 p.m. Around 5:30 p.m., firefighters alerted the town Water Department that they would be opening an area hydrant. Crews were still working at 6:30 p.m.
On July 13, a fire broke out near the nature trails off the dead end of Woodland Road. According to the state, that fire covered two acres of the area’s rocky terrain. Despite constant monitoring, fire in the area was spotted Tuesday around noontime. Frontierro said the most recent blaze was double the size of first.
About 25 members of the Rockport Forest Fire Department, Rockport Fire Department and the state Bureau of Forest Fire Control and Forestry were dispatched Tuesday to the second fire. Crews cleared the scene around 7:30 p.m. and the Forest Fire Department did another check of the area six hours later.
“We left pretty much all hose there to save time in case something happens,” Frontierro said. “The trouble we’re having is how much water we’re going to use during this drought situation. We’re soaking the perimeters and not worrying about stuff in middle. The state took down trees around the perimeter so they didn’t fall into the unburnt area. They just left the middle hot, and you can definitely feel the heat down there for sure.”
