ROCKPORT — Firefighters are again fighting a brush fire in the rocky, wooded area off Woodland Road on Tuesday.
Rockport’s Fire and Forest Fire departments, as well as the state Department of Conservation and Recreation's Forest Fire Unit are on scene trying to tame the blaze. There were reports of smoke in Pigeon Cove.
Firefighters also called for a drone, which is being used to find hot spots.
Firefighters have been called to the Woodland Acres area for small fires sporadically since July 13 when a brush fire covered two acres of the Woodland Acres nature trails at the dead end of Woodland Road.
Roger Baker and Rehab 5 are also on scene providing firefighters with water and sports drinks.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com