I must admit that this explorer has been doing a fair amount of romping on the other side of bridge lately.
From the twists and turns of the Lynn Woods to the calming shores of Dane Street Beach in Beverly, it baffles me just how much beauty we have both on Cape Ann and in surrounding communities.
And I am not the only one.
California-based writer Wendy Gorton has traveled all over the country to log trails that she can take her children on — 50 to be exact.
But this was not just 50 total hikes across the U.S.
She explored 50 hikes in California. Fifty hikes each in Oregon and Washington, New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The list goes on and on.
And the best thing about Gorton’s adventures is that she has catalogued them through the perspective of her children so that others of all ages might be able to explore them as well.
“I hike, I rock climb, I kayak so I have a guide book for ever single thing I like to do,” she explained. “Even though there are some guide books out there that are hikes to do with kids, there is never one really meant to be put in the hands of kids.”
Gorton’s books are not only made of rugged material that isn’t afraid to get dirty, but are also filled with scavenger hunts for kids to do at each location and fun photos to help guide the eyes toward adventure.
“That was the impetus to this,” she said. “How could we make a book that was meant to be in the hands of kids with kid-friendly maps and places to stop for a snack.”
From ice caves to waterfalls, relaxing meadows to scenic mountains, the trails found in Gorton’s “50 Hikes with Kids New England” are chock full of neat places to romp around.
Hidden smack dab in the middle of her sturdy book is a trail just a stones throw from Cape Ann that is worth a visit.
The Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary lends variety to the hiker who can choose either a paddle in the water or a stroll through the woods.
If shore is more your speed, a 1.5-mile trail (which can be modified to 12 miles if you are feeling ambitious) weaves its way around the woods and into a bird sanctuary that is a part of the Eastern Essex County Interior Forest Important Bird Area.
Bring some bird seed and lay out your hand — who knows who might fly right by?!
Sadly, canines are not allowed.
Venture a little further and you might happen upon some glacial erratic boulders that were collected in the early 1900s to build a grotto.
Between the ancient structures and curious wildlife, there is enough to keep you and your little ones occupied for hours.
In her book, Gorton’s doesn’t forget to remind readers that whoopie pies are just around the corner from the sanctuary at the Topsfield Bakeshop.
All of Gorton’s hikes are under 3 miles to allow little legs to get a taste of what exploration feels like.
And who knows, maybe they will be walking the Appalachian Trail or Pacific Crest Trail one day.
Only time and a whole lot of mosquitoes will tell.
