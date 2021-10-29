These feet rarely travel toward Lanesville as it often feels like a distant planet from the hustle and bustle of downtown Gloucester.
And with the weather being what it was this week, we weren’t sure we were going to be able to.
Downed power lines. Broken trees. Flying monkeys ... just kidding, although we wouldn’t have been surprised.
But with a little gumption, an extra cup of coffee, and an itch to get outside, this traveler dove head first into the woodland expanse of the Gabriel and Selma Kleimola Reservation.
And it did not disappoint.
Tucked away down the end of Leverett Street, the 18 acres of reservation are dotted with granite blocks and abandoned quarries that are circled by stunning foliage.
This land has a rich history that predates the quarry industries.
Essex County Greenbelt, which maintains the property, explains that the area was vital to the Algonquians for procuring food, fuel and forest products such as bark for containers, wigwam shingles, canoes, and burial shrouds; tree resins for gluing, waterproofing, and rendering into syrup; and fibers for weavings, baskets, and lashings.
“Indigenous Peoples also quarried for stone, at exposed outcrops,” Greenbelt says on its website. “They used stone hammers and chisels to peck out small blocks of granite, rhyolite, and basalt and carried them to manufacturing sites where they further reduced the preforms to make projectile points, tools, and weapons. Many examples of artifacts produced this way have been found over the years and are preserved in local museums and private collections today.”
In the early 1900s, the land was mined for granite. But when the local mining industry collapsed during the Great Depression, the newly formed quarries were abandoned.
As you meander through these trails, you will find that they are easily navigable and rather flat. The easy terrain, Greenbelt says, is due to the fact that they used to be part of a road network that made the passage of machinery and granite that much easier.
There are three quarries in this beautiful reservation: Barker’s Pond, Long Pit, and Children’s Quarry.
It is a place perfect for a picnic or a portrait. But definitely not a plunge — don’t even think about it.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Or, Don’t want others flooding the woods you love? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.