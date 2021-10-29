ABOUT GABRIEL AND SELMA KLEIMOLA RESERVATION

Trailhead: 49 Leverett Street in Gloucester

Parking is limited to 2 to 3 cars on Leverett Street.

*Directions are from ecga.org.

Distance: A small loop trail goes on for about .4 miles around the quarry with a few other trails that run off of the main route.

Activities: Trail running, dog walking, bird watching, picnicking, photography.

Level of difficulty: Easy