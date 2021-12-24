The mayhem of the holiday season is here: bumper to bumper traffic, surges of COVID-19, last minute shopping, and — for Santa — the final touches before he makes his annual journey around the world.
With all of the old and new traditions compounding on each other, the holiday season can be a lot.
But there is one place where I find all of those stresses disappear, at least for a little while.
Hidden along Grover Street in Beverly, the 62-acre Alt Reservation hosts a few miles of trails to get wonderfully lost in or catch your breath after a marathon of cookie decorating.
While now surrounded by the epitome of suburbia, the reservation holds onto a history of the Algonquian-speaking people known as the Naumkeag.
According to Essex County Greenbelt, the ponds and swamps in the reservation were important to these people.
“To the Algonquians, cedar was and is one of the four sacred plants used in ceremonies and cures,” the Greenbelt wrote on its website, ecga.org. “The other sacred plants are sage, sweetgrass, and tobacco. The people gathered blueberries here and caught turtles in the pond. Turtle shells were used as bowls or fashioned into rattles used in curing ceremonies. Beaver Pond marks the headwaters of the Miles River, an Ipswich River tributary.”
This oasis has great trails that bring any explorer into a wooded expanse that is perfect for any lunch break, brisk walk, or a post present-opening respite.
Where is your sacred hiding place this holiday season? Mine is the woods.