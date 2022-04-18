Since we can’t all make the qualifying time to race the Boston Marathon on Monday, race organizers have created a few great competitive runs on Cape Ann and the North Shore to whet your appetite this spring.
Race season on the island begins May 1 with Gloucester’s annual Twin Lights Half Marathon.
With many college students still in the area, this is a great event that attracts people from all over the North Shore to give it their all in a final push toward the finish line.
To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Gloucester/TwinLightsHalfMarathon.
On May 14, the Essex County Trail Association (ECTA) is hosting its annual “Spring for the Trails” 13.1-mile trail run through Willowdale State Forest in Topsfield and Ipswich.
This race takes runners through the beautiful trails of Willowdale, which includes trails that are featured in the Stone Cat Marathon.
Prizes are awarded to first and second place overall and in each division and T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 100 registrants.
Registration for this race can be found at https://ecta27.wildapricot.org/event-4635776
Just a few weeks after you’ve rested from ECTA’s trail race, the Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS) will be hosting its annual Dogtown Five Mail Trail Run.
On May 21, this race begins at Summit Avenue at 9 a.m. and navigates a number of Dogtown’s best trails – passing by so amazing landmarks and creepy legends.
To register, go to https://www.capeanntrailstewards.org/event-4653372.
That same day, Rockport will be hosting Motif No. 1 Day 5k and 1 mile fun run to support the Rockport Public Schools’ Health and Wellness Program.
This race starts and finishes in downtown Rockport on T Wharf.
“The race was born from the desire to get our students and community more involved in health and wellness activities,” the event organizers wrote on the event Facebook page. “This is our second year partnering with the Educational Foundation for Rockport (EFR). The money raised from this year’s race will go directly to the EFR to be used to support our health and wellness programs at the Rockport Public Schools. Our goal is to inspire a lifetime fitness and wellness way of being by providing programming that supports wellness.”
For registration, visit https://runsignup.com/motif5k?fbclid=IwAR151ZOxBJlMF9LM25Kc_q1_Nq9LBkaBmjww0xBAWUTY0kDKACYRtTZkrEs.
Why stop there when you could wake up on May 22 to run another race?
The Twin Lobster Half Marathon runs along Gloucester’s coastline and passes the historic Fisherman’s Memorial Statue. If you are feeling up for it, you can run the event’s 1-mile race and the half marathon back to back. Sign up by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Gloucester/TwinLobsterHalfMarathonChallenge.
Why would you do such a thing? Because running is fun. That’s why.