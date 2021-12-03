It didn’t take long for this feathered friend to migrate back to the writing desk.
While on the other side of the bridge, I have found a few new trails that are worth lacing up your boots for.
Get ready, get set, hike!
With 85 acres to roam, the J.C. Phillips Nature Preserve in Beverly is a great to explore with children, dogs, and friends.
From the parking lot, the preserve opens up to a wide accessible trail that weaves around patches of trees, vernal pools, and ridges that were created from sand and cobbles deposited by a river flowing under a melting glacier.
According to the city’s website, the esker at the park was formed about 15,000 to 20,000 years ago.
In the spring, florists will get a treat as this preserve is home to a wide variety of wildflowers, including maple-leafed viburnum, pink lady’s slipper, partridgeberry, flowering wintergreen, Canada mayflower, Solomon’s seal, Indian cucumber root, and baneberry.
Other vibrant inhabitants include duck, geese, sandpipers, heron, egrets, and sometimes bald eagles.
With two furry friends and a new trail buddy, I made my way up and down a small incline to the edge of Wenham Lake into which the park juts.
While you might not be able to find many exotic creatures under water today, the waters of Wenham Lake used to be stocked with salmon, white perch and black bass in 1798.
The city’s website explains that alewives, a type of herring, had become a nuisance and the state Legislature authorized the city of Salem to build structures to block their migration from the sea into the lake in 1891.
The lake is most known for its ice harvesting and exporting industry. The icehouses that were situated in the area could hold up to 14,000 tons of ice. Their product would be packed, shipped to Boston, and sold around the world.
The lake is now the main public water supply for Salem and Beverly.
But let’s not give the water all the spotlight.
In 1882, the John Phillips house was built at Moraine Farm with a landscape design created by Frederick Law Olmstead. The carriage path created by Olmstead is now part of the trail system of the preserve that leads explorers to the lake.
While there are only trees and critters wandering the preserve, it used to be domineered by a house that was built for Phillips’ son William in 1913. The house was destroyed by a fire on Oct. 11,1968.
If you are a good enough sleuth, you may be able to find some of the remains.