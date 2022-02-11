WOODS TO WRITING DESK: Gliding through the woods

As the sun sets over the marsh and great forests of Ipswich, the sound of crickets lingers into the evening.
Families and seasoned chefs rush through the rows of tomatoes, lavender, and sunflowers at Appleton Farms to gather their goods before the evening turns everything dark. Children peer into the pens where animals lay while visitors take their time perusing the goods that are sold on property.
It is peaceful. It is beautiful. It is your backyard.
The sights and sounds of New England are ever-present in the summer afternoons in the gardens of Appleton Farm.
But what about when all is frozen over and the tomatoes, lavender, and sunflowers are nowhere to be seen? Will explorers get to experience the peaceful ambiance when the trails are covered with feet of fallen snow?
Oh, you bet they will.
I discovered the trails of Appleton Farms a few years back when I first learned how to cross-country ski. A mainly flat terrain, these trails offer a wide array of adventures for athletes of all skill levels.
The scenery is comparable to a Norman Rockwell painting — joyful, full of life, and lots of skiers going in every which way.
The farm’s history is also something to marvel at as its 1,000 acres comprise one of the oldest continuously operating farms in the country.
According to The Trustees of Reservations, the land was a gift of Col. Francis R. Appleton Jr., and his wife, Joan, and the farm was established in 1638.
“Dairy cows graze out on pasture and are milked each morning while our free-range grass-fed beef herd is found on the rolling hills of the Great Pasture,” the Trustees’ website reads. “During the haying season, the farm produces enough hay to feed the livestock all winter, and farm waste is composted and turned out on our fields. The Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program and Appleton Farm Store provide farm-fresh products and locally sourced artisan goods all year long.”
While life on the farm goes on year-round, the wildlife that surrounds the area is diverse with deer, fox coyote, mink, migrating marsh birds, and lots of critters hiding here and there.