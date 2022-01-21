There are quick jaunts and then there are long walks.
The way time seems to envelop our lives and take us away from the opportunities to explore beyond our backdoor is unfair and just outright stupid.
When thinking about making resolutions or goals for 2022, we look for chartable aspirations that can be crossed off in an afternoon or weekend.
But what if one of those aspirations took 200 miles to accomplish? Now that would be discipline.
The Bay Circuit Trail is just that.
The suburban all-terrain 230-mile trail takes the explorer through 50 cities and towns.
According to its official website, the Bay Circuit Trail first came about in 1929 to mimic the famous string of Frederick Law Olmsted-designed parks that dot urban Boston like pearls.
The Bay Circuit Trail connects the outlying suburbs of Boston, running from Plum Island in Newburyport to Kingston Bay in Duxbury.
“Over the next several decades, various public and private parks and reservations were established in the area between what is now Route 128 and Interstate 495, but they failed to keep pace with commercial and residential development,” the Bay Circuit Trail website reads. “In the 1980s, interest in the project was renewed, and in 1990 the Bay Circuit Alliance formed to make the trail and greenway a reality.”
I first stumbled upon this trail while walking in Bradley Palmer State Park off Asbury Street in Topsfield: a white marker with a teal lettering noting “Bay Circuit Trail.”
You would be surprised how many trails across the Commonwealth include this marker — signifying that it is a part of a larger project.
In addition to challenging any eager hiker to trek the whole trail, the Bay Circuit Trail hosts events and volunteer opportunities.
To learn more, visit https://www.baycircuit.org/volunteer/
Whether you choose to hike for an hour or multiple days, lace up your boots and drink some water because it is going to be a long trail ahead.