When the trail most traveled becomes a pile of mush you know it is that time of year.
Mud season.
Avid explorers know that the promise of spring manifests itself in the form of sloppy, wet goop that leaves cars stranded, shoes lost, and the trails less traveled.
On Cape Ann and the North Shore, this means throw on the proper gear, educate yourself or get off the trail to avoid erosion.
To prepare for your trek, always begin with what you are going to wear. We have attached a checklist from yukoncharlies.com to this article for you to use!
For muddy terrain, we would recommend gaiters to protect your feet from moisture and maybe a set of traction aids for persistent patches of ice.
When hiking, wet socks can be the worst. But you know what could be even worse, no more trails to hike. For this reason, please stay on the trail during mud season even if it means getting a little dirty.
Instead of blazing a new trail to keep your shoes dry, muster up the courage to plow right through the swamp. To avoid erosion, stick to rocks wherever possible. By avoiding the mud, hikers will limit the amount of trail damage they cause while exploring.
If the trail is exceptionally muddy when you visit, stay on drier trails that are at low elevation.
To let other hikers know how the trails are before they go, record your journey on Alltrails or any other navigation app.
For those traveling north this spring, a word of warning that the mud may be worse than what you find on the North Shore. But the maple syrup, without a doubt, is far superior.