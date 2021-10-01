While local elections can get a bit hairy with all the clawing between candidates, my attention drifts around this time of year as Mother Nature beckons for a different type of competition.
And as the wind blows and mountains call, I sit in awe of the 12 bears vying for the title of fattest ursid of the Katmai National Park during Fat Bear Week 2021.
“Fat Bear Week is a celebration of success and survival. It is a way to celebrate the resilience, adaptability and strength of Katmai’s brown bears,” the National Park Service published on its website in anticipation of a close comp. “Bears are matched against each other in a ‘march madness’ style competition and online visitors can vote who is ultimately crowned the Fat Bear Week 2021 Champion.”
The competition is a collaborative between bears, Katmai National Park and Preserve, explore.org, and the Katmai Conservancy.
Of the 12 bears up for the title, I am endorsing 435 Holly — a strong, independent female who has been using the past year to focus on herself and her fur. She is known for her motherly instincts, perseverance through difficult times, and her willingness to adopt lone cubs who don’t have a home.
She was 2019 Fat Bear Week champion.
Other competitors include 32 Chunk, 128 Grazer, 131, 132’s Spring Cub, 151 Walker, 402, 480 Otis, 503, 634 Popeye, 747, and 812.
Only one can be champion. All we can do is sit and wait ...
Cast your votes through Oct. 5.
From big bear to phattest foliage
With the weather chilling and the leaves slowly changing with the turn of the season here in Cape Ann, it’s time that the island had its own little competition: Phat Leaf Week 2021.
We trail-lovers (aka behind the news desk) will determine which autumnal leaf is the phattest (a colloquial term for most excellent) and the winner will be awarded bragging rights throughout all of Cape Ann.
You can either send the leaf by mail to 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or submit a photograph of your leaf to tbradford@gloucestertimes.com. Be sure to include your name and phone number in case there are questions (the number will not be published).
Polls close Oct. 15 at midnight and the winner will be announced in our Oct. 22 column.
If you happen to find a trail while searching for the phattest leaf, feel free to drop a line as it could be the next path we review.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Or, Don’t want others flooding the woods you love? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.