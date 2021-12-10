WOODS TO WRITING DESK: Rare wood stork makes its way to Cape Ann

Bird watchers got a special treat this holiday season as a rare feathered friend flew across Cape Ann.
Photographers, bird watchers, and curious onlookers flocked to the marshes of Cape Ann to observe the rare sighting of a wood stork, most commonly seen in locations such as Florida and South America.
“I really lucked out because the wood stork flew to an opening in a marsh tidal pool where I could see his legs and feet in action,” local photographer Kim Smith wrote on her website about spotting this visitor. “This great gawky bird does an elegant dance shaking its feet in the mud to stir up edible creatures.”
As she archived the monthlong visit of the young bird, Smith explained that the stork is “really very young; he still has a fluffy crown of fledgling feathers circling its face”
The Audubon Society explains that these birds forage by wading in shallow water with their head down, bill in the water and partly open. When their prey — mainly fish — come by, the storks are able to quickly snap their bill closed to catch their next meal.
Wandering Wood Stork from Kim Smith on Vimeo.
These particular types of storks breed in colonies. When they are ready to create a nest, the Audubon Society says, the male gathers most of the materials while the female does most of the construction.
With all of the excitement, we have to ask: Why is the wood stork here?
Smith explained that “the juvenile wood stork is far outside its normal range. From a population of tens of thousands, there remain only about 10,000 in the U.S. due to habitat loss, most notably in the Florida Everglades. Juveniles disperse northward after breeding and the birds are increasingly nesting farther north.”
A second wood stork was rescued from Horn Pond in Woburn, Smith said, adding, “perhaps the two came in with the storm that tore through in October.” said Smith.
The National Park Service said on its website that these particular birds have been traveling farther north than the Everglades — their natural habitat — because of flooding and drying patterns.
“Accelerated development of water-control structures and unnatural water-delivery schedules in the 1960s has sharply reduced the number of birds since that time,” the National Park Service’s website reads. “By 1995, fewer than 500 pairs of wood storks were nesting in the Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve area of south Florida.”
If the current trends continue, the wood stork may not be able to survive in south Florida.
But let’s hope that doesn’t happen.
As our visitor has since left the island, we can only wonder: where to next?