While walking through the woods on any given day, I often let my eyes wander and allow my ears to take in all of the beautiful sounds around me.
These sounds make up a melody that I define as the forested expanse.
But, if I am being honest, I have never broken down the melody to name its parts: what type of trees sway with the wind or the title of a bird’s song.
To my ear, they have always all been a part of the same thing: nature.
With the help of a local naturalist and birder, however, this explorer learned how to break a melody apart and appreciate each note.
In the early hours of the day, Cape Ann resident Chris Leahy and I walked the roads leading up to Eastern Point Lighthouse and alongside the Massachusetts Audubon’s Eastern Point Wildlife Sanctuary to find some birds.
At the slightest sound or flitter of movement in the sky, Leahy would pull up his binoculars. I would too — admittedly a little confused at where to look.
It was just a bush, I thought to myself.
“Pshing! Pshing!,” Leahy chimed.
And lo and behold, there they came. Little feathered friends, one after another, popped out of the bushes and onto a branch.
In an hour’s time, we saw a red-throated loon, double-crested cormorant, great blue heron, American black duck, common eider, red-bellied woodpecker, American crow, Carolina wren, European starling, yellow-rumped warbler, common yellowthroat, northern cardinal, house finch, and song, white-throated and house sparrows, as well as laughing, ring-billed, herring and great black-backed gulls.
Leahy noted that we also heard a belted kingfisher, blue jay, black-capped chickadee, gray catbird, and an American goldfinch.
Who knew there were so many bird species in one place!
For 45 years, Leahy served as director of the Mass Audubon’s Center for Biological Conservation until he retired in 2017.
His most recent book “Birdpedia,” also titled “a brief compendium of avian lore,” takes readers on a short A-to-Z journey on topics such as plumage and migration to birds in art, literature, and folklore.
While the quiet oasis of Eastern Point was an excellent site to seek some birds, it is not the only the place to find feathers on the island.
Other excellent places in Cape Ann to go birding include Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, Thacher Island National Wildlife Refuge on Thacher Island off Rockport, and the Jodrey State Fish Pie and Ravenswood Park in Gloucester.
Visiting any of these natural places and more are sure to be a hoot for any bird lover.
