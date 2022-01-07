It is always a treat when a family opens up their home for others to enjoy.
In Newburyport, the Moseley family estate on the Merrimack River has become a welcoming trail network for all to explore, marvel at, and find respite.
This park, located at 74 Curzon Mill Road, features 19th century gardens and plantings, rolling meadows, towering pines, and one of the largest naturally-occurring stands of mountain laurel in the state.
According to the Essex National Heritage Area, “most breathtaking are the ornamental trees and masses of azaleas and rhododendrons that bloom in May and June.”
But this explorer is writing in the dead of winter when there are no blooming azaleas, fields of tall grass, or budding trees to be seen. There is just snow, snow, and the promise of more snow.
During the colder months, the park provides trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Visitors should note that parts of the park may be closed during the winter because bald eagles are roosting.
The 450-acre park had been the home of wealthy investment banker Frederick Strong Moseley and his family since they purchased it in the late 1860s, according to historyofmassachusetts.org.
Over time, the family acquired more surrounding property until they had a large estate that they dubbed “Maudsleigh” after their home back in England.
While all you can see now are fields, bridges, and horse stables, the land once was home to two mansions, a castle, many greenhouses, an expansive garden, stables, dairy barns and other buildings.
In 1985, the state purchased the property for $5 million.
That is not a lot of money for a place that feels priceless the moment you step onto the green and admire the depth of forest and history that have settled on this piece of the world.
Taylor Ann Bradford, a former Times reporter, writes bi-monthly about places in our backyards to visit to enjoy the outdoors.