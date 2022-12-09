Work almost done at Manchester Memorial Elementary School

MANCHESTER — The changes are still coming to Manchester Memorial Elementary School.
Plus, they’re pretty green.
The school, construction of which started in 2018, opened its doors to students, staff and teachers in September 2021, all going about the business of teaching and learning. It was also the scene of a ribbon-cutting ceremony last December with speakers who included Pamela Beaudoin, superintendent for the Manchester Essex Regional School District, Principal Jon Willis, and Jack McCarthy, executive director of the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA). Memorial’s fifth-grade student ambassadors participated in the ceremony.
In addition, the school was the site of special Town Meeting this fall.
But there were still a few things to be done.
More recently, workers were seen planting new trees and shrubs as work has taken place to regrade part of the school grounds, including the playground area.
And green things cost money.
Beaudoin said on Tuesday that while some of the landscape work will incur unanticipated costs, the overall project should come in under its $52 million budget.
The work goes on but, so far, the reviews on the building have been good.
“Now, they have a state of the art facility that meets the needs of modern teaching,” Beaudoin said. “It’s night and day.”
Manchester Memorial Elementary School “Project No: MP17-114” was front and center at an Oct. 25 meeting of the town’s School Building Committee.
The regrading effort on the school grounds is due to the “strict flood plan and flood storage capacity … ” according to contractor Dore & Whittier in the meeting minutes.
Of the $100,000 budgeted for that part of the project, so far $20,000 has been spent, leaving a remaining balance of about $79,595, the meeting minutes say. A host of invoices was presented to committee members at that meeting.
The new 82,800-square-foot facility replaces the old Manchester Memorial Elementary School, which was built in 1951, with additions being added in 1954 and 1965.
The cost of the $52.2 million project is being paid with approximately $12 million coming from the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) and the remaining $40 million coming from the district’s towns of Manchester and Essex.
The school district had reported in its “Statement of Interest” to the MSBA that the former structure suffered from structural deficiencies, physical plant issues and accessibility issues. The MSBA partners with towns and cities in Massachusetts to support the design and construction of school facilities.
Project close to completion
Avi Urbas, director of finance and operations for the Manchester Essex Regional School District, said on Tuesday that work on the project is close to being finished.
“The only things left are ‘site work’ items,” Urbas said. “The building is constructed. There’s still some landscaping (to do) near the playground. We’re making sure the final plantings are in.”
The project management firm for the project is Dore & Whittier, which is based out of Newburyport and Burlington, Vermont.
“Their job is to represent our interests,” Urbas said. “I tend to oversee the project but since it’s such a huge project, (Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin) and I work together.”
The new school is a marked improvement over the prior aging facility, Beaudoin said.
“It’s great,” Beaudoion said. “It’s been a very successful project. We love the way it was designed. The community has had a chance to come in for the recent special Town Meeting and from what we’re hearing, (reaction) has been very good. People are very happy.”
