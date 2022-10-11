The City Council recently upped a loan order for the Magnolia Pier project, increasing borrowing from $1.15 million to $1.54 million as the city plans to complete work on a new gantry system for the gangway and a new float in the spring.
Of course, this timing depends on whether the weather cooperates.
During a public hearing on Sept. 27, the City Council voted 9-0 to approve the change to the previous loan order, increasing the bottom line of the project to $1,541,350.
The increase in the loan order is due to the receipt of a long-awaited nearly $400,000 reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offset the cost of the pier project, which was damaged in storms in 2018.
“This increase in the loan order … actually corresponds with the amount of money we got from FEMA,” Councilor-at-Large Tony Gross said. The action by the council was essentially the acceptance of $391,349.78 from FEMA added to the $1.15 million loan order from 2019, he said.
After being damaged in 2018, the pier was demolished and rebuilt in June 2020, but that September, the new gangway and older float were both ripped away in a storm. The pier has been without a float ever since.
This phase of the project involves the installation of a gantry system to be able to raise the gangway to protect it from being damaged during future storms.
“Mayor (Greg) Verga is thrilled to bring forward this loan order to fund the reconstruction of the float and ramp as well as a new … way to raise and lower the ramp in a way that we can secure it,” Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill told the council during the meeting.
However, the council did not deal with a decision by the Gloucester Waterways Board in May to prevent boaters from tying dinghies to the pier, as they had been able to in the past.
During planning for the latest improvements in June 2021, the geotechnical and environmental consulting firm GZA GeoEnvironmental had clarified that load conditions associated with dingy outhauls were not included in the design of the pier reconstruction, according to the city’s timeline of the project.
This decision did not sit well with some in Magnolia. This, along with the slow pace of the project had some putting up lawn signs earlier this year that urged the mayor to “Give Us Back Our Pier.”
At the Sept. 27 public hearing, no one spoke out in favor or in opposition to the amended loan order.
Cahill said Department of Public Works Director Mike Hale recently updated the Council’s Budget and Finance Committee to say the preliminary design was done but there was still some permitting to do.
“Construction will be in the spring but it’s weather-dependent and those who know the area know that this is open water and it’s extremely difficult to find the right weather to do this construction,” Cahill said.
Cahill thanked Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan, the council’s vice president, and the Magnolia Pier Advisory Committee who supported Verga in his attempt to move the project forward.
It’s a project Verga inherited when he took office at the start of 2022, Cahill said, adding the mayor has worked to move the project forward as fast as possible.
Cahill said one issue that Chief Financial Officer John Dunn wanted brought up was that the delay in the project involved the delayed FEMA reimbursement from 2018.
“Again, we have a situation where we did a lot of repairs and there was some damage done back in 2018 and now we are receiving the benefits of that in 2022,” Dunn said.
Dunn said this was the second amendment to the original loan order from March 2019, which authorized the borrowing of $900,000 for the pier reconstruction. This was amended again in June 2019 to $1,150,000, according to meeting minutes.
Nolan noted the project has languished for two years, and he said Verga contacted him and others about it and they met in February.
“The pier was resurrected and built and it’s beautiful,” Nolan said. “We did have a portion of the pier that was not new and it did take some substantial damage during storms in the beginning. COVID hit. It got lost in the wind through the next two years.”
“And this does not have anything to do with the outhauls,” Nolan said. “That is a totally different situation.”
Councilor-at-Large Jeff Worthley also noted the council’s action had nothing to do with the prohibition of dinghies tying up to the pier.
“And that’s a whole other conversation which I think is still forthcoming and I give you credit Councilor Nolan for balancing that as well,” Worthley said.
