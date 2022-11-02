If you’ve notice construction fencing going up on Middle Street recently, that’s because the $24 million project to create affordable senior housing at the site of the Cape Ann YMCA’s former downtown location officially started on Oct. 17, the YMCA of the North Shore says.
The John J. Meany Senior Affordable Housing Project involves the construction of a building with 44 one-bedroom units. It’s expected the project will open toward the end of the first quarter or start of the second quarter of 2024, the YMCA of the North Shore says.
The demolition of the former YMCA building at 71 Middle St., which city records show was built in 1973 on a 0.45-acre parcel, will not happen right away as there are still a few steps to complete. But if everything goes according to plan, the building should come down at the start of next year.
The project is named for former YMCA of the North Shore CEO John J. “Jack” Meany, who was the Cape Ann Y’s executive director in the 1980s and 1990s.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with the city of Gloucester on this important project,” said Kevin McCarthy, YMCA of the North Shore’s CFO and executive vice president, in an email. “For more than 160 years, the Y has identified and addressed the needs of the communities it serves while maintaining its commitment to providing affordable housing. When we looked at all the research and market data for Gloucester, one thing was clear — there is a growing need for affordable housing for seniors. We knew we could help by repurposing our space at 71 Middle Street. We look forward to completing this project and providing much needed senior housing for Gloucester residents.”
As to a groundbreaking, the timing of that would depend on when the old Y would be demolished. YMCA of the North Shore officials are looking at a January or February time frame.
When asked about disruptions in the downtown due to the work, the YMCA of the North Shore said it expects there will be some periods of disruption, but is working diligently with contractors and the city to keep these to a minimum. Windover Construction is the general contractor and the building was designed by SV Design.
The YMCA also doesn’t anticipate any impact to YMCA’s Community Center next door at 67 Middle St. It plans to work with its tenants, including the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit, to ease any impact during construction.
Amid inflation, the YMCA said construction costs did increase and what was talked about as a $23 million project is now a $24 million project due to escalation in construction costs.
The YMCA of the North Shore was selected by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development to build the project as part of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.
“The project will receive low-income housing federal and state tax credit equity from the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation, a permanent loan from North Shore Bank, a sponsor loan from the YMCA of the North Shore, and a construction loan from the Institution for Savings,” according to information on the project on the YMCA of the North Shore’s website.
The need for the project, the YMCA said, is illustrated by the Gloucester Housing Authority and Central Grammar Apartments, another senior housing project in the city, both having extensive waitlists that continue to grow. The Y also noted that the city’s housing production plan states the city has an aging population that will need affordable housing. The city of Gloucester is among the project’s funders.
The project will have preferences for veterans and those with limited incomes, and will provide homes for 88 people older than 62.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.