Working group to tackle private road repairs

One of the biggest issues residents complained about to then-candidate Greg Verga as he campaigned for mayor last year was the need to repair crumbling private roads, which the city is not obligated to fix.
“When I was on the council the first-go around,” said Verga, a former city councilor, “we’d at least get potholes filled. It seemed to be a conscious decision we are not doing potholes anymore and then the potholes have developed into these huge craters, you know, and now it’s past the point where it’s a minor repair.”
Now that he’s the mayor, Verga has convened a Private Roads Working Group to see what the city can do statutorily to fix private roads other than patch potholes, and to see if changes need to be made to city ordinance or state law to allow more leeway to make more major repairs.
The working group also plans to look for ways to increase state funding for road repairs, and best practices for using public money for private roads, along with the acceptance of private ways. It’s a topic the City Council took up in March.
What the city can do to fix private ways is limited by city ordinance to” filling potholes in the subsurface … and repairs to the surface materials,” but not significant excavation, regrading, drainage or resurfacing.
“So, the way the city’s ordinances read,” Verga said, “a minor repair is what we’ll do, but I think it’s kind of subjective.”
Under city ordinance, the cost of permanent road repairs to private ways would be paid by abutters through a betterment process.
Verga said for those living on private roads, it’s an issue of fairness.
“Because the obvious issue is people on private roads pay real estate tax just like everybody else,” he said.
The working group is made up of Ward 4 Councilor and Council President Valerie Gilman, Ward 5 Councilor and Council Vice President Sean Nolan, and residents Bill Hellmuth, John Bourneuf, Karen Bell and Doug Fifield.
As an internal working group in City Hall, its meetings are not public. The city’s general counsel, Suzanne Egan, will provide legal support.
The group proposes to make recommendations to the mayor by Oct. 1
Verga said some residents living on private roads may ask why they might want to go through the betterment process now if there is a potential the city might change the rules about doing work on private roads.
“To be clear, I don’t envision this that we change the rules where we are paving wall-to-wall,” Verga said. “It’s like, OK, we can now go in and patch, do repairs.”
Gloucester has about 150 miles of roads, said Public Works Director Mike Hale.
There are approximately 90 miles of accepted streets, and 35 miles of private ways, Hale said, some that are open to the public, some that are not. The balance of the city’s road miles is made up of state routes and highways.
“The city is obligated to maintain public ways,” Hale said, not private roads.
“And private ways are just that, they are held privately,” Hale said. “We do what we can following state laws and we can’t do anything more.” He estimates the city is already short $1 million a year in repairing Gloucester’s public streets.
