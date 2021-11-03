The Magnolia Library and Community Center will host a youth writing workshop for sixth- to eighth-graders who enjoy writing and reading, Mondays, 4:30 to 6 p.m., from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20. The workshop, conducted by Magnolia resident and writer Linda Zoeller Anderson, asks the question, “What do you have to say for yourself?” Limited to 10 students, with rolling admissions, the cost per 90-minute session is $25, but the first session is free no matter when you start.
Writers will keep a notebook for short assignments and journaling. For more information, email Zoeller at allwritegloucester@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/ywwmagnolia to register.