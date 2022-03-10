Small businesses can learn more about grants available through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation at a 2022 kickoff workshop next week, according to the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, March 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., and will be led by the Cape Ann Regional Grant and Online Business Directory team, the chamber said.
This information and training session kicks off a new series of workshops tailored to meet the needs of Cape Ann’s small businesses. The sessions are free to all Greater Cape Ann businesses and their staff.
The workshop will review grants available through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org), including:
Funding available up to $5,000 for the needs of small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals seeking tools and services to develop their digital capabilities. Learn more athttps://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/what-we-offer/empowerdigital
- .
A crowdfunding matching grant program for small businesses to access financial assistance with their acquisition, expansion, improvement or lease of a facility, purchase or lease of equipment, or with meeting other capital needs for the business. Learn more athttps://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/what-we-offer/bizmpower
- .
This is the first workshop in Phase 2 of the grant and directory initiative, which is made possible and funded by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and the North Shore Alliance for Economic Development.
This feee workshop includes a complimentary light breakfast. For more information and to register, email mbrown@rockportma.gov or peter@capeannchamber.com.