Gloucester Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Superior Court against the School Committee and Superintendent Ben Lummis claiming they violated his First Amendment free speech rights and his due process rights when Lummis ordered Worthley to stay away from Gloucester High for the rest of the school year.
According to the civil suit filed by Gloucester attorney Marc Randazza, the incident revolves around Worthley obtaining the phone number of a minor female student when he was voting at the high school on Nov. 8. He engaged in a text exchange that night.
Worthley and his lawyer insist in the court filing that this was “a completely innocent encounter” to form a “Gloucester corps of volunteers,” asking the girl to help him with outreach efforts to students.
Lummis and the School Committee are being sued on single counts of violation of Worthley’s First Amendment rights, 14th Amendment due process rights, due process rights under the state Constitution and the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights because of a lack of administrative review, and one count of retaliation under the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights “when engaged in conversation with his constituent” as an elected official.
Both School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy and Lummis declined to comment Wednesday afternoon because they had not seen the suit.
The lawsuit states that on Nov. 14, Worthley was called by General Counsel Suzanne Egan to meet with Human Resources Director Holly Dougwillo, police Chief Ed Conley and herself.
Conley, the suit states, advised Worthley no crime had been committed but the suit states Egan “ambushed” Worthley with the no-trespass letter.
“Egan said that his proper communications with … were ‘inappropriate,’ and that while his constituent communications with … had violated neither law nor any other rule, Worthley was told that he was banned from coming on Gloucester High School campus for the rest of the school year,” the suit states.
The suit adds that there was no due process provided to Worthley; “No notice. No investigation. No opportunity to be heard. No opportunity to appeal.”
The suit also claims that Worthley was told the matter was private and would not be disclosed to third parties, and suit says steps were taken “to keep it off city servers or out of city files, because then it would be a public record.”
Worthley asked Egan to correct errors in the no-trespass order and to meet with Lummis, which the suit states the superintendent refused to do.
The suit adds that Lummis issued a statement to the Times about the matter “providing just enough information to call Worthley’s character into question, but without enough information to let the public know the truth.”
"Mr. Worthley has no comment to make beyond the complaint filed, today, to right the injustice that has occurred," said Gloucester attorney Marc Randazza in an email. He said in the email that Worthley has no issues with the student or her family, but the complaint could be amended to include other government officials should they discover they were involved.
The reason for the no-trespass order had not been known when Lummis issued a statement about it on Nov. 18 in which he said no student was ever in danger.
Coinciding with the no-trespass order, the City Council was scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom “to discuss the reputation, character, physical condition or mental health, rather than professional competence, of an individual, or to discuss the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual.”
The reason for the executive session was not spelled out in the agenda. However, Worthley’s Gloucester attorney, Edward Pasquina Jr., said on Monday the executive session revolves around the no-trespass order against his client. The session was postponed Tuesday until Dec. 13 at 4:45 p.m. due to a scheduling conflict on Pasquina’s part.
“This came as a complete surprise to me since the superintendent didn’t ask for any information from me before he reached his conclusion,” Worthley said in an interview on Monday. “It’s clear no crime has been committed, no intent to commit a crime, and I’m completely blindsided by this.”
