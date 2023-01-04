Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley’s free speech and due process lawsuit against Superintendent Ben Lummis and the School Committee over a no-trespass order barring Worthley from Gloucester High after a text exchange with a minor female student in November has made its way to federal court.
A hearing is scheduled in U.S. District Court in Boston at 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to attorney Marc Randazza, of the Randazza Legal Group of Gloucester, which is representing Worthley. The schools had asked the case be moved from Essex Superior Court to U.S. District Court on Dec. 5.
The court is scheduled to take up a request for a preliminary injunction Worthley is seeking to stop the schools from enforcing the no-trespass order barring him from the high school and its grounds when it is in session or while a school-sponsored activity is taking place.
The schools’ issued the order after Worthley struck up a conversation with the student at a bake sale table after voting at the high school on Nov. 8 and obtained her phone number, after giving her his, without seeking the permission of an adult beforehand, according to court documents. Worthley has said in court filings he was seeking her involvement in a movement to create a volunteer corps in Gloucester.
A Dec. 20 “memorandum of law” by the schools’ attorneys opposing the preliminary injunction describes the “targeting” and “subsequent inappropriate communications” with “a minor female student” on the evening of Nov. 8.
“A city councilor spoke to a constituent about a long-standing volunteer project,” states Worthley’s reply in support of the motion for a preliminary injunction dated Dec. 28. “That is all defendants relied on to issue an unconstitutional no trespass order.”
“The NTO (no trespass order) may have been the result of animus toward his volunteer program or part of a larger effort to discredit this anti-developer city councilor,” Worthley’s motion states.
Worthley, in a declaration to the court, states the no-trespass order dated Nov. 14 barred him from attending, among other things, performances, a recent soccer banquet and the Thanksgiving Day home football game. He said he would not be able to attend future events at the school, graduation, or work on Student Government Day activities, as he had been asked to do by the City Council president.
“My ability to serve my constituents and to seek future support are severely handicapped by the order,” Worthley states.
The school’s legal memo, outlining the law as to why the court should not issue a preliminary injunction, contained affidavits from Gloucester High Principal James Cook and Lummis, and sheds further light on the state of the mind of the student and her family after being texted by Worthley.
Student thought councilor was mayor
“In that conversation, plaintiff promised to assist Jane Doe in her studies and extracurricular activities and obtained her cell phone number,” the school’s legal memo states. “During and immediately after the conversation, Jane Doe believed plaintiff was the Mayor of Gloucester; plaintiff did not tell Jane Doe the exact position he held. Although other students were present at the time, plaintiff only sought and obtained Jane Doe’s phone number.”
After receiving the initial text from Worthley shortly after they met that afternoon, the student told her mother about the interaction and she “told her to politely decline,” which she did at 9:30 p.m. that night by text, the schools’ memo states.
According to court documents, the mother emailed Cook that night that Worthley “texted her (the student) a long text with all of his ideas and was really leaning into [the student] to take the lead and solicit other students to join his cause. This made me as well as (the student) very uncomfortable.”
The mother wrote her husband and she did not want their daughter to have any more communication with Worthley, saying his approach was “very unprofessional and borderline inappropriate.”
The schools’ memo states that Worthley did not recognize the student’s polite offer to decline, after he texted her back about her possible involvement, saying it would be “based on ‘what (Jane Doe’s) schedule would allow.’”
“Plaintiff further detailed his personal sleep habits, expressly stating ‘it would never be a problem to text at any time,’” the memo states.
Worthley’s reply motion notes that the councilor, in texting “Thank you, this is definitely not too late,” was responding to a student who had texted him, “Hi! Sorry for the late text ...”
As to the point he was not taking “no” for an answer, Worthley states he was responding to a line in the student’s text that stated: “I’d love to get back to you and help out once things settle down for me.”
“Worthley responds to this interested constituent with what the project might entail, finishing with ‘If you feel like that is too much I completely understand and maybe I can work though the class advisors.’ There was no danger,” Worthley’s reply motion states.
