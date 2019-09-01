A 6-year-old boy pulled from the water off Good Harbor Beach has died.
According to a statement from the Essex district attorney, the boy from Moscow, Russia, was pulled from the water at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester by his grandfather just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
He was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
While the cause of death remains under investigation, authorities say it appears to be a "medically-related event."
The boy's name was not made public.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com, and in Monday's print edition of the Gloucester Daily Times.
