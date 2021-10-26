YMCA offering children's theater workshop leading to "Holiday Delights"

A new theater training ground for children and students has launched at the Cape Ann YMCA, led by Gloucester's Heidi Dallin, an award-winning actor, who also directs theater at schools across Cape Ann.
With this new addition, the Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road, is offering theater and performance training opportunities for those ages 5 to 18.
The program will kick off with a "Holiday Delights Performance Workshop" during which the student actors can learn the basics of professional theater as well as be part of a Cape Ann holiday tradition.
The seven-week session will culminate in a workshop performance of scenes from "Holiday Delights" for family and friends at Ames Hall in Salem on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m.
Set in Gloucester, "Holiday Delights" is a festive evening of stories, music and movement recounting the special traditions that other cultures and families experience as seen through a young child's magical journey on Christmas Eve to discover what is really important during the holiday season, according to a synopsis.
The theater training program is designed to provide young people an outlet through which to nurture their creative potential while developing self-confidence, communication skills and teamwork, said Dallin.
For the first week only: 5- to 9-year-olds will meet Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. for a skills workshop and introduction to the play; and 10- to 18-year-olds will meet Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon for a skills workshop and introduction to the play.
The workshops meet on Fridays, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon. However, student actor schedules will vary according to their roles and the scenes being rehearsed. Participants must wear sneakers to each session.
Dallin also plans programs to explore a wide range of acting classes and stage productions, vacation week and summer theater camps as well as playwriting classes. She would like to begin a YMCA Young Playwrights Festival and also put on a production honoring Fiesta with "Noona, What is St. Peter's Fiesta."
Dallin graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with a special concentration in Dramatic Expression: Literary and Artistic.
To register for the "Holiday Delights Performance Workshop," go to https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/northshoreymca/activity/search/detail/38735?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true.