Members of the Cape Ann YMCA’s first-ever Summer Performance Camp will present “The Wizard of Oz” in living color in an outdoor setting on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22, both at 4 p.m., at the Glen T. McLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road in Gloucester.
“The Wizard of Oz” will also be “the first ever production produced and performed at the Cape Ann YMCA!,” said director Heidi Dallin.
There will be a smoke machine for the Wicked Witch adding to the fun, and bubble wands will be for sale at the concession stand so audience members can be a part of Good Witch Glinda’s entrances and blow bubbles.
Based on the classic novel and award-winning motion picture, this production follows the story of Dorothy, a young girl from Kansas, as she travels to the magical land of Oz to find the true meaning of “home.”
Dallin said she is being assisted in staging the production by a team of seven theater professionals in music, dance, set, costume and prop design, including longtime students Ts Burnham of Gloucester and Julia Drost of Rockport.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults, and $10 for children 16 and under. For tickets, visithttps://our.show/wizardofoz/cape-ann-ymca. Tickets will be available at the door but advance tickets are encouraged.