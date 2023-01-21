A new STEM after-school program being offered by Sawyer Free Library for budding young scientists in the seaport kicks off Friday thanks to a $9,800 federal Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
The Young Gloucester Scientist’s Club for fourth- through eighth-graders plans to make a splash with its kickoff Jan. 27, at 3:30 p.m., with a field trip. The club members will visit the waterfront headquarters of the whale research and conservation nonprofit Ocean Alliance at the iconic former Tarr & Wonson Paint Factory at 32 Horton St.
At Ocean Alliance, students will speak with local experts about whale conservation, and learn to code and fly mini drones that scientists use to assist in their ongoing whale research.
The club is the brainchild of Sawyer Free Library Children’s Librarian Marisa Hall, who has been looking to expand the library’s STEM offerings. The club will meet one Friday a month after school starting Friday and running through May. Hall hopes to connect kids to opportunities they may not be aware of in Gloucester.
“This project connects them to a sense of ‘place’ by using our own community’s physical resources and social connections to introduce them to new and innovative STEM concepts and topics,” Hall said in a prepared statement.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” she added during an interview about the club, which she said has 25 spots available.
The club program will features in-person programs, STEM kits that can be checked out of the library, and digital content produced by the library.
Each club meeting will featuring a new theme and a special guest, introducing the young scientists to local community members with careers across various STEM fields. Programs will feature local topics on the sea, land and sky, highlighting Gloucester’s maritime history as the community celebrates its 400+ anniversary.
Other upcoming after-school meetings for young scientists will include:
- A visit in February with an expert from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to learn about modern-day sea turtle relocation with Sphero programmable robots.
- A chance in March to step into a humpback whale courtesy of researcher and educator Cynde McInnis and her Whalemobile.
- Scientists from Biomimicry New England talking in April about the changing natural environment through the lens of a microscope.
- A presentation by Cape Ann Vernal Pond later in the spring.
In the summer, the program plans to feature a three-day astronomy “crash course” and a series of four field trips.
In-person programs will be held at library's temporary location of 21 Main St. in downtown Gloucester, and at various locations throughout the community.
The program's "Young Scientist" STEM kits feature learning activities that can be done at home. The kits, including Mini Drone, Color Camera, Reflector Telescope and more, can be checked out and include guides, discovery tips, parent conversation starters and more. Materials will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and if needed, other languages.
The program's “Let’s Meet an Expert” online videos will feature interviews with Gloucester’s STEM experts and scientists conducted by young scientists, expanding on subjects featured during the in-person programming.
The hands-on educational program is made possible by the $9,800 Library Services and Technology Act direct grant, funded through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and awarded by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners at its July 7 board meeting. The program supports digital, scientific and technological goals of fourth- through eighth-graders aligned with Next Generation Science Standards, according to a statement from the library.
“We’re thrilled to be a recipient of this generous MBLC grant to fund the Sawyer Free Library’s newest program, the Young Gloucester Scientist’s Club,” said Library Director Jenny Benedict, in a prepared statement. “Sawyer Free Library plays a vital role in supporting young people to discover their interests and direct their own learning.”
For a full schedule of the Library’s Young Gloucester Scientist’s Club, visit SawyerFreeLibrary.org. You can also reach out by contacting Hall at 978-325-5549 or mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.