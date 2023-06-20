MANCHESTER — A 19-year-old Lynn man died and a 26-year-old Lynn driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries in a single-car crash on Route 128 northbound in Manchester-by-the-Sea just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to state police who are investigating the crash.
Troopers from the Danvers Barracks responded to the crash around 7:20 a.m. in the area of mile marker 51 and found a red 2009 Honda Civic in the trees on the right side of the highway with both occupants suffering from life threatening injuries, state police said.
Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, the 19-year-old young man from Lynn succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
An earlier statement attributable to the state police said the 26-year-old driver was from Florida and that troopers were working to determine a juvenile victim's identity to determine who was driving.
The driver from Lynn was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston via MedFlight with life-threating injuries. Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, state police said.
The exact cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
Northbound traffic was backed up on the highway leading to the crash scene, with only the left lane open around 9:30 a.m. as it appeared a crane was being used to extricate the car from the woods.
A preliminary investigation suggests the 2009 Honda Civic, for reasons that are still being investigated, veered off the road to the right and rolled into the wood line, state police said.
Both sides of the highway were temporarily closed to allow MedFlight to land on the highway and transport the surviving victim. State police said the scene cleared and all lanes reopened around 9 a.m.
The state police’s statement did not identify those involved in the crash.
Troopers at the scene were assisted by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The Manchester Fire Department, Manchester Police Department, Gloucester Fire Department, Essex Fire Department, and Essex Police Department responded to provide assistance.
Also on scene was Beauport Ambulance Services, which posted on Facebook that the effort was an “excellent demonstration of team work by multiple agencies.”
“A very big shout out to Paramedics Gary Lindberg and Alex Paltineri for providing superb patient care in extreme conditions while remaining calm,” the post stated.
Photos posted by Beauport show the red Honda with its front end crushed down a slope along the side of the highway.
In an unrelated crash at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday, about a mile south of the first crash, crews responded to a second three-car crash on Route 128 northbound. Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said no one was transported from the scene of this crash, which was also under investigation.
He said the driver of a Ford pickup that suffered heavy front-end damage was cited with charges of having no inspection sticker on the pickup truck, and with having faulty brakes.