On Tuesday morning, three young kids caught their first stripers in Gloucester Harbor like pros, reeling in and then releasing 15 striped bass between them during a fishing excursion on board the Police Department’s boat with a couple of officers.
The 15 fish caught is a new season record for the police Community Impact Unit’s Kops ‘N’ Kids Youth Anglers Program, after youth on a prior trip this year hooked 13.
Youth Anglers brings together police officers with kids who may never have fished before with their parents in the nation’s oldest seaport.
The goals of the two-hour fishing trips are to catch and release fish, have fun and build relationships between police and members of the community.
Community Impact Unit Officer Joe Parady piloted the police boat, and School Resource Officer Pete Sutera was busy baiting hooks with worms and helping the kids reel in their catches. They were joined by incoming Gloucester High senior Michael Francis, who was volunteering to help them out.
“We are hoping that we give all the kids a positive experience on being on the water and hanging out with police officers,” Parady said. “A lot of these kids have never been on a boat, let alone caught a fish.”
Mom Kerri Sartwell brought along her sons Declan, 10, and Chase, 6. While they have been on the family’s boat all their lives, they don’t get to do that much fishing.
“They have yet to catch a fish here,” Kerri Sartwell said.
Santo Militello brought his daughter, Emma, 7, for her first fishing trip on a boat.
“I have been fishing before,” Emma said, about fishing from the docks. “I never caught anything. The fish were so close but I never caught anything.”
Santo Militello grew up in a fishing family and fished with his father and grandfather when he was younger.
It was Emma who got the first nibble and hauled in the first striper, eventually catching the most fish with six. When asked her secret, she said, “I don’t have a secret yet.”
As Parady circled the Inner Harbor and Smith Cove, folks on the docks or other boats waved. When a kid’s rod bent, Parady would shout “We’re on!” and Sutera or Francis would help the kids reel in the striper. They would then measure and weigh the fish, before throwing it back.
“I thought it was pretty fun,” said Declan Sartwell, who caught the longest striper at 23 inches. “I thought I wasn’t going to be able to feel the pull, but it threw me like seven million feet.”
Among the supporters of the program are the First Responders Children’s Foundation, Christian Daigly of Daigly Landscaping who provided money for the program’s T-shirts; Bass Pro Shops, Three Lantern Marine and Nelson’s of Gloucester among others.
First Responders Children’s Foundation CEO Jillian Crane said this is the second year the foundation has supported Youth Anglers as part of its mission to build relationships between first responders and those in the communities they serve.
“We thank the Gloucester Police Force for opening a line of communications between them and the youngsters in their communities,” she said. “These fishing trips foster wonderful, unconditional friendships that will last a lifetime. We are very happy to be a part of a terrific program like this one.”
Local businesses have also stepped up and donated prizes as giveaways for program’s end-of-the-season cookout.
“It’s like a whole community just pitched in,” Parady said.
Parady said the plan is to run the program for another week. Between kids and families, they have had 150 people participate in Youth Anglers so far this summer. Sutera said they started the program late last year but were able to take out 80 kids in one month.
“I think it’s like cool,” said Francis of the program. “Fishing is like really fun, especially because, you know, a lot of these kids have never just never caught fish before.”
