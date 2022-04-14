Y's senior housing project takes center stage

The year-old Glen T. MacLeod YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road served as the backdrop Thursday for state Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy to announce $63 million in awards for affordable housing production statewide.
Kennealy described the announcement as another step in attacking the state’s housing crisis.
For Gloucester, this means the construction of the approximately $23 million John J. Meany Senior Affordable Housing Project — 44 units to be built at the Cape Ann Y’s former downtown location at 71 Middle St.
Housing and Community Development is supporting the project with federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funding. The city is also providing money.
“It’s incredible to see this, another great chapter in the story of the Y that your old site will become 44 units of housing for seniors in housing in Gloucester,” Kennealy said.
The development is being sponsored by the YMCA of the North Shore, and named for former YMCA of the North Shore CEO John J. “Jack” Meany, who was the Cape Ann Y’s executive director in the 1980s and 1990s.
YMCA of the North Shore CEO Chris Lovasco, a Gloucester native, said he felt “extremely proud and extremely thankful” for the award.
“I’m humbled, because you all know what it takes. These projects are not easy,” he said to laughter. “So you have that moment that says is it really happening? It’s a long process.” he said.
From concept to construction can take up to seven years, he said.
“I am so proud of the previous administration’s support here in Gloucester,” Lovasco said, “the current administration’s support, our councils, our boards, so appreciative for that project to come to the state and for DHCD to just validate your work was worthwhile. Because we all know, it’s not an endless supply of funds, and there is a lot of great projects.” He thanked interim Community Development Director and Planning Director Gregg Cademartori for helping to navigate the city’s permitting process, among others.
“The John J. Meany project is a godsend to one of our most vulnerable populations, that’s our seniors,” said Mayor Greg Verga, noting that by 2030 the city’s population older than 60 is expected to grow to 58%. Today, about half of the city’s seniors are house cost-burdened, spending between 30% and 50% on rent or mortgage, and there are 400 seniors waitlisted for affordable senior housing, he said.
“This new project on Middle Street is the type of housing we need: high quality, affordable, and a convenient downtown location.” There will also be designated units for veterans, Verga said.
Verga said the city was grateful to partner with the North Shore Y and fortunate for the nonprofit’s expertise and focus on affordable housing.
“Our local investment of $750,000 will yield $23 million of a return,” Verga said, when the project is done.
State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, told officials and housing advocates she lives in the downtown neighborhood where the new senior housing will be built, and where it’s most appropriate.
“This project says to seniors in our community, we appreciate you, we welcome you and we want you to be some place that’s accessible to everything you need by foot,” Ferrante said.
Lovasco also introduced Meany, who was among an audience consisting of officials and housing advocates for projects from around the state, including Jamaica Plain, Cambridge, Chester, Fitchburg, Holyoke, Lawrence, Mashpee, New Bedford, Springfield, Wareham, Wenham, Westford and Worcester.
Also on hand was Andrew DeFranza, executive director of the Beverly-based nonprofit Harborlight Community Partners, which is sponsoring the 45-unit Maple Woods senior housing project in Wenham.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.