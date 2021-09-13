For Michael DeCoste, what makes his restaurant a niche go-to place in town is the location.
“I feel really strongly about this place,” he said. “I really love the community and the atmosphere here.”
A classic breakfast diner tucked away on East Main Street, Zeke’s Place has been an intimate spot for pancake-lovers, magic enthusiasts, and the everyday joe schmoe looking for a good cup of coffee.
But now, after surviving COVID-19 related closures, the death of DeCoste’s landlord Scott Joseph in February has put the restaurant at risk of closing down for good.
“Long story short, the whole building and the rest of the apartments are being sold,” DeCoste said, explaining that whether or not he buys the place, there is major work that needs to be done to bring the entire building at 66 E. Main St. up to code.
DeCoste added that if someone else buys the building, he understands that his rent would probably be hiked up to offset the costs of renovating the building.
Calling it “a last-ditch effort,” DeCoste has created a GoFundMe account to raise $3 million to not only purchase the building, but do the needed updates to ensure that the building — including the kitchen and apartments upstairs — are up to code.
He added on the GoFundMe account that the donated money will be used to not only buy and rehab the property, but to create the Zeke’s Trust “so that affordable housing and a great restaurant will be there forever,” DeCoste wrote.
If the money is raised, DeCoste said that additional work would include a top deck lounge on the roof for seasonal sunrise breakfasts and the installation of a real bread/pizza oven in an expanded kitchen.
“I would also put in a smoke house unit for ribs, chicken, and brisket BBQ and to stay open at night,” he wrote. “This could be truly awesome!”
The fundraiser, “Keep the dream that is Zeke’s alive!,” in five days since its creation had attracted more than $900 from patrons as of Sunday morning.
“We made it through COVID and then you get to the other side … and now Scott drops dead and the whole world gets turned upside down,” DeCoste said. “It breaks my heart.”
