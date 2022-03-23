The City Council Tuesday held a three-hour public hearing on several zoning amendments meant to increase the city’s housing supply with dozens of residents speaking out for and against them.
At 11:30 p.m., the council voted to continue the public hearing at its next meeting, having run up against its time limit to extend the meeting without a unanimous vote. The council did not deliberate or take votes on any amendments.
Residents who spoke against the zoning changes expressed concerns about overcrowding, density, traffic, infrastructure, environmental impact and changes to the character of the seaport’s various neighborhoods. They said the amendments do not address the need for affordable housing.
While they appreciated the work that has been done by city officials, they asked for more time, planning and public input.
Others spoke out in favor of the amendments as a way to help solve the city’s housing crisis, including Olivia Perez-O’Dess, director of community relations for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, who she said supported the zoning changes. She said business members see the lack of housing as a major concern when it comes to recruiting workers.
Zoning amendments pertaining to the downtown were not discussed Tuesday night because those governing increases in residential height allowances and three-family conversions by right in the R-5 high density zoning district have been postponed to discussions next month.
The city’s housing crisis was identified in 2000, Mayor Greg Verga said. A 2017 housing production plan also identified the problem. What these amendments were not about, he said, was requirements to create an MBTA transit-oriented development zoning district by the state.
“Look at these as standalone” Verga said of the amendments.
“It’s not about downtown,” Planning/interim Community Development Director Gregg Cademartori said.
The first of six amendments before the council Tuesday dealt with the removal of the special permit requirement for two-family conversions with changes to the exterior on lots that conform, which was considered by officials as an issue of fairness.
New two-family construction does not require a special permit, and teardowns and two-family rebuilds also do not require a special permit. However, exterior changes to add the extra unit require the added scrutiny.
“This first proposal is to provide consistency,” Cademartori said.
Another amendment called for the allowance of a two-family in the RC-40, coastal residential district by special permit.
A third called for the allowance of three-families in the R-30 low density zoning district by special permit by the Zoning Board of Appeals instead of the City Council
A fourth reduced the lot area requirements per unit in the R-80, R-40, RC-40, R-30 and R-20 zoning districts.
A fifth would create uniform lot frontage and lot width requirements in residential districts.
The last was a footnote in the dimensional table pertaining to one-, two- and three-family dwellings.
“It’s more of a cleanup item,” Cademartori said of the last item.
Lisa Rigsby who lives in Ward 2, asked the council to continue or vote down the proposed changes. While it’s taken a long time for city officials to develop them, for busy homeowners it’s been like striking a match following the process.
“The discord as I see it is in public participation,” she said. “Please do not rush.” She urged for a master plan as a starting point.
“I am opposed to the changes that would relax our zoning laws,” said resident Patti Amaral of Myrtle Square.
She was concerned about the by-right allowances of the zoning amendments. She said a neighbor could add two units in a home 35 feet high without a public process.
Amaral said as the city looks ahead to transit-oriented district, “coming down the train tracks,” she was concerned about the impacts of the zoning changes.
“Please do not vote for any changes to our zoning laws,” Amaral said.
Cademartori took exception to the notion that these amendments came from somewhere out of town, saying they came from within the community to address its housing needs.
Not everyone was against the amendments.
Former City Councilor Paul Lundberg said: “I’m speaking in favor of the proposals before you tonight,” rebutting the notion that the public was not involved in the proposals. “I will say to the council that your public input on this matter was unprecedented,” he said.
He said the amendments are the foundation of getting more affordable housing in Gloucester, something that has to happen step by step.
Robert Culbert of Eastern Point Boulevard said he was in opposition to changes to the RC-40 zoning. He said not a lot of housing stock would be created even if everyone changes to two-family homes.
Tom Robinson of Haskell Court was concerned about “opening Pandora’s box to a lot of development.” Allowing two-families by right with exterior modifications will open up the city to rampant development. “I think there are unintended consequences here,” he said.
Former City Councilor Jen Holmgren added: “I want to say how much I support all of the amendments that are before you tonight.” There are many people who are “over-housed” who could benefit from the creation of another unit in their home, like empty-nesters, she said.
“This is not going to happen to every single house in Gloucester,” Holmgren said.
Shawn Henry, a member of the Planning Board, said he had gone through the letters in opposition in the council’s information packet, and said many of the letters simply stated: “I’m against zoning amendments.” Henry said the amendments are not far-reaching. The key, he said, is allowing two-family by right uniformly across the board.
Valerie Nelson of Sunset Point Road said the sentiment of the neighborhood is “there is no need to vote on these amendments” and they should be folded into an update to the city’s housing production plan.
“I would like to go along with them but I just can’t,” said Dennis McGurk of West Gloucester. He said all they are doing is adding housing and congestion without a plan. “If you are not looking at it collectively, you are not solving the problem.”
At 11 p.m., after 2 ½ hours of public testimony, the council ran up against its rule requiring a vote to continue the meeting, and with four speakers left to speak, councilors debated and voted 6-3 to extend. Hands kept popping up on Zoom. At 11:30 p.m., the council voted 9-0 to continue the public hearing at its next meeting.