Gloucester’s zoning process and the state’s call for new transit-oriented development in MBTA communities are converging.
That became clear during a 5-hour virtual meeting Wednesday when the City Council’s Planning and Development Committee recommended several zoning changes to increase Gloucester’s housing stock in time for a public hearing Tuesday, March 8, before the full council.
The proposed changes to the city’s zoning grew out of a 2017 Housing Production Plan and Planning Board recommendations made late last year on ways to spur infill development.
Also last year, state legislation set in motion the creation of transit-oriented zoning districts for MBTA communities. According to a fact sheet from North Shore Realtors, the district has to be of reasonable size, at least 50 acres, and the “minimum multifamily district unit capacity” in Gloucester would be 2,270 units with a minimum gross density of 15 units per acres. Multifamily housing would be permitted by right. The housing must not be age-restricted and be suitable for families with kids.
Until it learns more about the MBTA guidelines, the committee decided to put off discussion on:
Changing the maximum height for single-, two- and three-family homes from 30 to 35 feet.
Increasing maximum heights for multifamily homes to 35 feet in four residential zoning districts, and 45 feet in the downtown Civic Central and Central Business districts.
Allowing three-family homes by right in the high-density R-5 zoning district downtown.
“My fear,” said committee member and Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil, who represents much of the downtown, “OK, or one of my fears, is we go to 45 feet in the R-5 district and then the MBTA comes in and says, ‘You know, OK, now we can go to 60 feet’ and we are going to have, like, five-story buildings all around my neighborhood. They are going to be multi-unit dwellings 60-feet high. That’s not what my neighborhood is about … I don’t want to be another Salem, or another Beverly or another Revere, that’s what I’m foreseeing.”
In another sign of convergence, the Planning Board and City Council are to meet jointly Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. to get more info from city Planning Director Gregg Cademartori on draft MBTA Communities guidelines.
“The timing of the MBTA community has certainly caused confusion for people,” Cademartori said.
Jason Grow, Planning and Development’s chairman and a councilor at-large, suggested delaying discussion about allowing three-families by right in R-5 until the city gets more guidance “regarding what the MBTA community really means in terms of Gloucester and whether or not these changes are premature or maybe they don’t impact it whatsoever.”
“There has been enough concern in the public commentary about the MBTA Communities’ changes, and how that may or may not affect our city in terms of the downtown area” he said.
Here is how the committee acted on nine zoning amendments recommended by the Planning Board last fall:
First, the committee looked at two-family conversions in Amendment 1.
Existing zoning requires a special permit to make the conversions if changing the exterior of a home in the R-40, R-30, R-20 and R-10 zoning districts. It allows conversions if there are no exterior modifications and new construction by right.
However, Amendment 1 also deals with two-family conversions by special permit in the Residential Coastal, RC-40, zoning district.
So, the committee split these items in two.
City Council President Val Gilman supported two-family conversions, noting that under present zoning, a developer can knock down a house “and start from scratch.” Gilman and Grow voted in favor, and O’Neil voted “no.”
Then, on the recommendation of allowing two-family conversions in RC-40 with a special permit, the vote was 3-0.
Grow suggested Amendment 2, which dealt with three-family conversions, also be split into two parts.
The first part would have the Zoning Board instead of the City Council oversee the process for three-family conversions and new three-families in the R-30 district. The committee recommended this 3-0.
The second part dealt with three-family conversions by right downtown in R-5 on conforming lots, which was tabled on a 3-0 vote.
In Amendment 3, the committee voted 2-1 to recommend reductions to the minimum lot size for single-, two- and three-families units in R-80, R-40, RC-40, R-30 zoning districts.
In Amendment 4, the committee voted 2-1 to recommend changes to dimensional requirements for minimum lot widths for single-, two- and three-family homes.
After a nearly hour-long discussion on home heights, the committee tabled a proposal to increase the maximum building height from 30 to 35 feet for single-, two- and three-family homes in residential districts on conforming lots contained in Amendment 5.
The committee voted 2-1 to recommend a footnote change in the dimensional table in Amendment 6, and tabled Amendments 7, 8 and 9 dealing with increases to multifamily building heights.
