MANCHESTER — Voters approved all of the articles brought to the floor at the 2022 Annual Town Meeting warrant Monday evening.
A total of 310 Manchester residents took part in the annual event. It was the first town meeting to be held at the new Memorial Elementary School and the first to be held indoors in the last three years.
Nearly $1.2 million in Community Preservation Funds were approved for eleven projects. The most expensive was the park project at the Pine Street dump. The town now has $800,000 to convert the filled landfill into a 240- by 180-foot athletic field.
The park will be used as a substitute for Sweeney Park while it undergoes renovations in the future. It is unclear if the town will convert the land for another purpose once Sweeney Park is fully renovated.
Voters also approved zoning changes to allow for laboratories at the Limited Commercial District north of Route 128. Cell Signaling Technologies of Danvers previously announced its plans to build a research and development center on a 40-acre parcel in the LCD, off Atwater Avenue. Now that the bylaws allow for laboratories in the area, the company can move forward with its project application process.
The FY23 town operating budget at $15,224,209 and capital budget at $3,356,425 were confirmed. Some capital improvement items include $600,000 for continued pipe replacement work, $400,000 for the Central Street culvert replacement project, and $245,000 for a new large dump truck.
A motion to delete a $20,000 parking study from the capital budget failed with 230 against, 80 in favor and 8 abstaining.
Manchester’s share of the FY23 Manchester Essex Regional School District and Essex Tech budgets were both approved at $15,909,698 and $223,380, respectively. The total Regional School District budget this fiscal year is $24,987,369.
At the start of the meeting, Board of Selectmen Chairman Jeffrey Bodmer-Turner gave a special recognition to Selectmen Eli Boling, who is retiring from his position after serving three terms. Town Administrator Greg Federspiel followed by gifting Boling a wooden captain’s chair with his name engraved in it.
Here’s how Manchester residents voted at Annual Town Meeting so far:
1: Accept the Annual Town Report. PASSED — 269 in favor, 2 against, 9 abstain.
2: Approve no change to the 12-month fiscal year salary and compensation for the town moderator and selectmen. PASSED — 271 in favor, 5 against, 8 abstain.
3: Pay $223,380 for the town’s share of the Essex Tech budget. PASSED — 281 in favor, 10 against, 4 abstain.
4: Approve the FY23 town operating budget at $15,224,209. PASSED — 256 in favor, 24 against, 7 abstain.
5: Approve the FY23 capital budget at $3,356,425. PASSED — 242 in favor, 41 against, 12 abstain.
6a: Approve the Manchester Essex Regional School District budget assessment calculation. PASSED — 273 in favor, 20 against, 8 abstain.
6b: Pay the town’s share of the district's FY23 budget at $15,909,698. PASSED — 231 in favor, 45 against, 22 abstain.
6c: Pay the town's share of the district's FY23 debt assessment at $3,007,431. PASSED — 262 in favor, 17 against, 18 abstain.
7: Use $1,189,500 in Community Preservation Act funds to pay for 11 projects. PASSED — 225 in favor, 56 against, 11 abstain.
8: Transfer $278,173 to the town’s Other Post Employment Benefits Trust Fund. PASSED — 273 in favor, 8 against, 9 abstain.
9: Set the Recreation Department’s spending limit at $350,000. PASSED — 271 in favor, 8 against, 5 abstain.
10: Change the town’s Zoning Bylaws to allow laboratories and increase building height in the Limited Commercial District. PASSED — 253 in favor, 31 against, 4 abstain.
11: Impose a 3% local excise tax on short-term rentals. PASSED — 217 in favor, 28 against, 3 abstain.
12: Use gender-neutral language for town titles. PASSED — 116 in favor, 83 against, 6 abstain.
13: Use any available free cash to reduce tax rates. NO MOTION — passed by unanimous voice vote.